Register
20:31 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil markets

    Trump Won't Push Saudis to Deploy Nuclear Option of '$200 Oil Prices' - Academic

    © Fotolia / marrakeshh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    102

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with King Salman, thanking him Riyadh's commitment to a "thorough, transparent, and timely investigation" into the disappearance of opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Speaking to Sputnik, a veteran Middle East specialist explained why the current tensions won't lead to a Saudi-Canadian-style spat.

    In the wake the tense atmosphere between Washington and Riyadh over Khashoggi, Saudi-owned TV channel Al Arabiya ran an op-ed on its Arab-language website threatening a series of steps in retaliation to any possible US sanctions. 

    Recalling that President Trump has already complained about oil prices of $80 a barrel, the op-ed warned that it could not be ruled out for prices to "jump to $100 or $200 dollars, and perhaps double that." It added that the kingdom may decide to price its oil in yuan instead of the dollar, with catastrophic implications for the de-facto world currency. The article also threatened to liquidate its $800 billion-worth of assets in the US and deprive it of access to its oil market.

    Furthermore, the op-ed warned that the close cooperation between Riyadh, Washington and the West on intelligence might "become a thing of the past," subjecting millions of Westerns to the threat of terrorism.

    "The imposition of sanctions of any kind" could even push Riyadh to turn to Russia or China for its security needs, the op-ed stressed, and could even result in a reconciliation with Hamas, Hezbollah, and even Iran.

    Security members of the Saudi Arabia consulate checks a man on October 16, 2018 after Turkish forensic police and an investigation delagation left the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul.
    © AFP 2018 / Bulent Kilic
    Turkish Police Discover in Saudi Consulate Evidence Supporting Assumption That Journalist Khashoggi Was Murdered - Reports
    Commenting on the dire scenario outlined in the al Arabiya piece, Grigory Kosach, a veteran historian and professor of Middle East Studies at the Russian State University for the Humanities, suggested that "apocalyptic scenarios" aside, Riyadh probably isn't going to do anything close to the scenarios outlined in the op-ed.

    "Saudi Arabia understands perfectly well that it would not be sensible to act the same way toward the US as they have toward Sweden, Germany, and more recently, Canada. Generally, the Saudi press contains simply apocalyptic scenarios on how things may unfold," Kosach explained, speaking to Sputnik France.

    "I doubt that the US, on the one hand, will move to sharply aggravate relations with the Kingdom. And on the other, I doubt that Riyadh will take drastic steps against the United States. For the Saudis, Trump is like a breath of fresh air. When Obama's second term was nearing its conclusion, the Saudi press wrote openly that it could not wait for it to end, and that anyone would be better than Obama," the academic added.

    A Saudi official opens the door of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 8, 2018 in Istanbul during a demonstration for missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
    © AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE
    Turkish Foreign Ministry: No Confession From Saudis on Missing Journo - Reports
    Trump, Kosach recalled, quickly became the Saudis' best friend, demonstratively paying his first official visit abroad as president to the Kingdom, signing huge commercial and defense contracts, and announcing a new strategy aimed against Tehran, withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

    "All of this has been important for the Kingdom. If Trump is compelled to take some measures, it won't amount to anything drastic, I think, nor will it face a sharp reaction from Riyadh. In other words, the matter will not come down to any apocalyptic scenario. This is not Sweden, Germany or Canada, with whom Riyadh has minimal economic ties," Kosach concluded.

    Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a marriage document. Turkish authorities have alleged that Khashoggi may have been arrested or even killed inside the diplomatic compound. Riyadh has vehemently denied these charges, and insisted that he left the building later the same day. Turkish police conducted a search of the Saudi diplomatic mission in Istanbul on Monday.

    The views expressed by Grigory Kosach are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkish Police Discover Evidence of Khashoggi Murder in Saudi Consulate - Report
    Businesses, Students Spurn Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi’s Disappearance
    Saudi Embassy in US Calls Off National Day Event Amid Khashoggi Controversy
    Saudis to Acknowledge Columnist Khashoggi’s Death – Report
    US Lawmakers Dismiss Trump’s ‘Rogue Killers’ Theory of Khashoggi’s Disappearance
    Trump Won't Risk Economic War With Saudis Over Khashoggi Case – Iranian Analyst
    Saudi Man Recognizes His Late Brother Among Khashoggi Case Suspects List
    Saudi King Orders to Open Internal Investigation Into Khashoggi Case - Official
    JP Morgan CEO Cancels Visit to Saudi Conference Amid Khashoggi Disappearance
    Ford Motor Head Cancels Trip to Riyadh in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance
    Tags:
    analysis, response, retaliation, reaction, warning, sanctions, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse