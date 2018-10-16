Register
04:33 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sand and Wind in Saudi Arabia

    Businesses, Students Spurn Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi’s Disappearance

    CC BY 2.0 / Black Zero
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Saudi Arabian students are deciding to stay pat studying abroad instead of returning home as businesses flee deals with the Kingdom over the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, an official from the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Saudi Arabia tells Sputnik.

    Since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared in Istanbul on October 2, speculation and accusations have mounted that the Saudi government had him killed by a hit squad when he went to the Saudi embassy for wedding documents. While the kingdom denies the accusation, critics are pointing out their long history of similar actions.

    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khashoggi was a Saudi insider. He rubbed shoulders with the Saudi royal family and supported its efforts to nudge the entrenched ultraconservative clerics to accept reforms. He was a close aide to the kingdom’s former spy chief and was a leading voice in the country’s prominent dailies
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    'Interrogation Gone Wrong': Saudis to Acknowledge Columnist Khashoggi’s Death – Report

    Saudi Arabia is reportedly poised to acknowledge that Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government in Riyadh who often wrote for the Washington Post, was killed by them in Istanbul in an interrogation gone awry.

    Last week, an anonymous Turkish official alleged that 15 Saudi operatives had flown into the country, bringing with them a doctor and a bone saw with which to dismember Khashoggi's body and smuggle it out of the consulate building. It's unknown if that specific fact pattern will be confirmed by the anticipated report.

    Meanwhile, investors and business partners have been withdrawing or freezing their dealings with Saudi Arabia, especially the so-called "Davos in the Desert," hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, to discuss his proposed $500 billion high-tech planned city of "Neom," to be built in the Egyptian Sinai. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson made public their intentions to halt business in Saudi, and the Harbour Group and Brookings Institution have terminated their relationships with the Saudi government, the New York Times reported Saturday.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear spoke with Mansour Al-Hadj, a Washington-based researcher who sits on the board of directors of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Saudi Arabia, who told them the Khashoggi case might not dissuade Western experts from going to work in Riyadh, but it could keep Saudi students abroad from returning to the country.

    ​Alhadj said he didn't think the Khashoggi case would have much influence on American officials who retire and go to work for the Saudis, providing their expertise to the kingdom for a hefty paycheck. "We, unfortunately, live in a time or in a world where people want to make money and have easy access to wealth as fast as possible… I don't think the Khashoggi case will change anything regarding that," al-Hadj said.

    A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co (File)
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    JP Morgan CEO Cancels Visit to Saudi Conference Amid Khashoggi Disappearance - Reports

    "People think that if they do the job, they deserve the earning, regardless who is paying. This is unfortunate; this is something that is making our — my work — and the Center for [Democracy and] Human Rights in Saudi Arabia very difficult," he continued.

    Alhadj noted that "even though we don't know for sure, with concrete evidence, what happened, it's not unprecedented. We have seen Saudi Arabia killing Naser al-Sa'id in 1979 in Lebanon — he was kidnapped, taken back to Saudi Arabia and was killed. We have seen princes disappearing from Europe…"

    "And princesses!" John Kiriakou, who co-hosts the show with Brian Becker, interjected.

    Jamal Khashoggi
    © REUTERS / Middle East Monitor/Handout
    US Lawmakers to Seek Release of Intelligence on Saudi Journalist Plot - Letter

    "And princesses, fleeing Saudi Arabia," Alhadj said. "We have seen a wave, and I'm really hopeful now and optimistic for that. The people, especially those who are on scholarships in the United States and Canada and Australia — hundreds of them are deciding to stay where they are. The situation in Saudi Arabia is unbearable, not even for the ones who are just minding their own business. But even if you don't express direct support for the crown prince, you will be in prison; you will be charged with things they don't really understand why."

    "So I'm really sad, but at the same time I'm hopeful that these atrocities and crimes [will] be investigated — and the free world, where I really feel safe to live in, this is exactly why I'm doing this. I have experienced it, and a lot of my friends are going through it right now. And I do it, and I have, myself, received death threats and received a number of threats for doing basic things, just defending human rights in Saudi Arabia."

    Related:

    JP Morgan CEO Cancels Visit to Saudi Conference Amid Khashoggi Disappearance
    Ford Motor Head Cancels Trip to Riyadh in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance
    Khashoggi Fiancee Might Visit White House if Trump Helps Investigation
    A Look Into US-Saudi Defense Deals at Stake as Spat Over Khashoggi Deepens
    Ex-Ambassador Lists Three Reasons Why US Turning Up the Heat Over Khashoggi
    Tags:
    Loud and Clear, human rights, city planning, business, students, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Autumn in Golf Park
    The Globe in 50 Shades of Autumn
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse