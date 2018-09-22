Register
07:23 GMT +322 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival in Tolpuddle, England, Sunday July 22, 2018

    Professor: It's 'Obvious' Intelligence Services Attempting to Undermine Corbyn

    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik spoke to David Miller, Professor of Political Sociology at the University of Bristol on how and why MI5 and MI6 may be undermining Jeremy Corbyn.

    Sputnik: What do you make of Andrew Murray’s suggestion that Jeremy Corbyn is being undermined by the security services to prevent him from coming to power?

    David Miller: It’s obvious the intelligence services are attempting to undermine Jeremy Corbyn – they attempt to undermine any progressive movement in this country and always have done. There are plenty of historical precedents we can mention as I’m sure people have. But just to look at the most recent examples, the ex- head of MI6 and the current head of MI5 have indicated that they take a dim view of Corbyn. I can also point in particular to an article in the Telegraph the week before the election last year by Hamish De Bretton-Gordon, the chemical-biological weapons expert denouncing Corbyn and saying that his election would be a gift to our enemies. Now De Bretton-Corbyn as we have shown is an operative for MI6. He’s not a staff member of MI6 but he works very closely with MI6 in Syria trying to create evidence of chemical and biological weapons’ attacks. You can have clear evidence of the intelligence services trying to undermine Corbyn.

    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    Jeremy Corbyn Ally Says Israel 'Created' Labour's Anti-Semitism Scandal
    Sputnik: What relationship do the security services have with the media today?

    David Miller: Well a key example of the intelligence services manipulating the possibility of a Labour government goes way back to the early 20th century with the Zinoviev letter which was leaked to the press. And that’s the key way in which the intelligence services undermine progressive movements is that they leak, quite often fabricated material, but certainly distorted material to the press; and that is then used as a stick to beat progressive movements. We’ve seen that most recently with many stories and his alleged links to Communism, links to the Czech spy, all this kind of nonsense based on non-information or false information; that’s fed to journalists which they then repeat as if they’ve done some fantastic investigative journalism. This is not just a question of a standard pattern of leaks, it’s also an institutionalized arrangement whereby every newspaper including also broadcast – every media outlet in the mainstream in the UK has a specific person whose job it is to cultivate their contacts in MI5 or MI6 or other intelligence services and they are the ones who quite often spill the poison from MI6 or MI5 into the press. We heard stuff only this morning from the BBC from their correspondent who faithfully retells MI5 or MI6 briefings about the Russians or about the latest daring do from alleged Russian intelligence. These are things which happen every day, these are a institutionalized set of relationships. I mean the stuff you get in The Times; The Times most recently has been a key place for launching intelligence services’ hit jobs of people who are critical of the British government and of British policy.

    The Houses of Parliament are seen in London. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / JOHN D MCHUGH
    'Show Me Your Papers': Corbyn's Aide Accused of Not Having Security Clearance
    Sputnik: What exactly is it about Jeremy Corbyn that poses such a threat to the establishment?

    David Miller: Well Jeremy Corbyn is a challenge and a threat to vested interests. He says that. And what anyone thinks of Corbyn – however radical one thinks he is or isn’t (I think he’s a fairly mild democratic socialist) he is a genuine threat to those interests and of course they will not accept that kind of threat. They’re not democrats; they never have been democrats and they have a powerful and unaccountable role and any government which tries to democratize our society, including make the intelligence services accountable to and subject to democratic controls will be challenged by the intelligence services. Not only the intelligence services of course, we can see there are other ways in which they can be challenged elements in the military etc. It is the same in some other countries but there have been times in history for example in the US when the intelligence services over-reached and there was significant push-back against them and control over the kind of covert operations which they could undertake. We are certainly in a place now where there is desperate need to bring the intelligence services under control and make them accountable and responsive to democratic control. They currently are not at all. And so it’s a perennial problem of the kind of states that we live in – neo-liberal, capitalist states – but it’s a problem which if we want any kind of progress in our society then we will have to face.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Professor on Labour Anti-Semitism Scandal: Corbyn Is 'the Heart of the Issue'
    Jeremy Corbyn 'Keeps Upping the Ante' - Political Consultant
    ‘People’s Vote’ Campaign Group To Pressure Corbyn on Brexit Stance - Reports
    Internet Tax: Jeremy Corbyn Plans Windfall Levy on Google, Amazon and Facebook
    Tags:
    intelligence, MI6, MI5, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse