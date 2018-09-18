Register
16:55 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of self-defense unit stands at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (File)

    ‘Ukrainian Authorities Deliberately Sent MH17 Airliner Into Warzone’ – Historian

    © REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russia’s Ministry of Defense has presented audio proof of Ukraine’s links to the downing of Flight MH17 in 2014. During the press briefing in Moscow, the ministry said that Kiev could destroy documentation for the missile that shot down the MH17 flight in order to conceal the truth. It also said that the missile came from Ukraine's arsenal.

    Sputnik talked about the new evidence emerging in the MH17 case with Bjorn Ditlef Nistad, who holds a doctorate in Russian history and founded the independent Russian Information Center in Norway.

    Sputnik: What's your take now on the new data, namely, audio proof of Ukraine's links to the downing of the plane?

    Dutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    LIVE UPDATES: Russian Defense Ministry Reveals New Details in MH17 Crash in Ukraine
    Bjorn Ditlef Nistad: It's hard to comment on this information because there have been so many theories and accusations, and to be honest I fear that we will never know who shot down this airplane, but what we know is who sent this airplane into a war zone. We know that the Ukrainian authorities deliberately sent a civilian airliner into a war zone.

    In this war zone, just a few days before, the rebels had shot down a Ukrainian military aircraft, so this was a provocation from the Ukrainian side, they deliberately sent this airplane into the war zone and they may have shot it down themselves or they may have used the rebels to down the plane, we do not know about this, and I fear we shall never know who actually shot down the plane.

    Sputnik: I agree, you're saying that it's difficult to elaborate further, but do you think this information that the missile was manufactured in Russia but was sent to Ukraine, obviously, it was part of the USSR, it stayed in Ukrainian sovereign land until the event, so it should be really shedding more light on the situation, do you agree?

    Bjorn Ditlef Nistad: Yes, of course, and this is a big part of the problem, because the Ukrainian army and the rebels, they have more or less the same kind of weapons, they're all Soviet weapons, so it's very hard to prove whose missile it was. Perhaps it's possible to find out what kind of a missile it was that shot down this airplane, but it's impossible to know whether it was a Ukrainian or Russian missile.

    READ MORE: Russian Military Reveals Evidence Proving Ukraine's Involvement in MH17 Crash

    So I fear that we shall never know who actually shot down the plane, and I think it's more serious to ask who provoked this situation, and there can be no doubt that Ukrainian authorities provoked the downing of this plane. Even if, perhaps, they did not actually shoot the plant down themselves, they are the ones who should be blamed for this, and I hope that one day they will be brought to justice in a trial.

    Sputnik: I was just about to ask, should there be an international investigation in Ukraine in your opinion regarding this, notwithstanding what you've just said about the Ukrainian authorities, obviously, deciding that it was authorized to send the aircraft into a war zone at the time? There must be question marks regarding that and, with that regard, surely an international investigation should be open?

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine (File)
    © AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
    Moscow Regrets Ukraine’s Termination Treaty of Friendship With Russia
    Bjorn Ditlef Nistad: Of course there should be an international investigation, but I fear that the present Ukrainian authorities, they will never allow an investigation, because they know that they will have to face very serious questions which will be hard for them to answer, so I fear that they will just block an international investigation and the Americans and the British will help them to block the investigation, so I feel there will never be an investigation.

    Sputnik: Russian lawmakers have called for the issue to be raised at the level of the United Nations, is this likely to take place? How likely is such an investigation to happen from your point of view?

    Bjorn Ditlef Nistad: I fear that it's very unlikely because as I said, Ukrainians will not cooperate with an international investigation and the Americans and the British and, perhaps the French will help them. So there'll be no such investigation, I fear. Perhaps if we get another government in Ukraine, which we hope we will get, perhaps, then we will have some kind of investigation, but today it's impossible.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Bjorn Ditlef Nistad and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Russian Military Reveals Evidence Proving Ukraine's Involvement in MH17 Crash
    Russian Defense Ministry Reveals New Details in MH17 Crash in Ukraine (VIDEO)
    Kiev's Findigs on MH17 Crash Investigation Discredit Ukraine – Source
    Russian FM Slams Amsterdam for Dropping Charges Against Kiev Over MH17 Crash
    Tags:
    investigation, MH17, MH17 crash, Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse