Register
04:43 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French soldiers of the European force in Central Africa (Eufor RCA)

    Stabilization of African Continent a Global Security Issue - Scholar

    © AFP 2018 / STRINGER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The president of the European Commission said during his annual address to the EU Parliament in Strasbourg that United Europe has become an unavoidable force in world trade. Mr. Juncker underlined the necessity for the EU to become more of a global player, adding that the bloc should be more independent with regard to defense and security.

    Sputnik discussed Juncker's comments with Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of economic and political geography at the Lorenzo de' Medici Italian International Institute.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on United Europe becoming an unavoidable force in world trade?

    Fabio Massimo Parenti: Cooperation is the key word. We should be able to further develop cooperation with China, according to my last study. Above all, [we should also be] cooperating with third parties such as Africa.

    Sputnik: I think in Europe there’s a move to start looking at Africa; the UK, certainly, is looking toward Africa for investment and so forth. Can you comment on the possibility of diversification into the African market and possibilities for cooperation between Europe and Africa?

    A migrant is pictured after disembarking from the Italian Coast Guard vessel Diciotti at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily on June 19, 2018, following a rescue operation of migrants and refugees at sea
    © AFP 2018 / Giovanni ISOLINO
    'EU Spends Billions on Migrants, Better to Invest in Africa' – Italian Deputy FM
    Fabio Massimo Parenti: We live in a period in which there are radical changes within the European Union and at the same time within the North Atlantic bloc that is even less unified, according to what we have said about the claims for more independence and so on. Working on Africa is valuable for the entire world because the stabilization of African regions and the African continent as a whole is a structural answer to security problems.

    But at the same time it’s an economic opportunity for not only, as traditionally done by the Western-driven world, exploiting African resources, but establishing a new benchmark for cooperation according to the model of China-Africa cooperation that is more based on win-win cooperation.

    Sputnik: Is Europe really ready to start reaching out and become a globalist player and force?

    Migrants wait to be rescued from a sinking dingey off the Libyan coasal town of Zawiyah, east of the capital, on March 20, 2017, as they attempted to cross from the Mediterranean to Europe.
    © AFP 2018 / Abdullah ELGAMOUDI
    Sending EU Border Guards to Africa 'Realistic' as France, Germany Have No Alternative Idea - Analyst
    Fabio Massimo Parenti: All the main promoters of the former globalization based on neo-liberal principles have been strongly protectionist in the strategic sectors. It’s also a fact that Europe is trying to enforce, or better to define, a new regulation to scrutinize whether foreign investment is entering Europe.

    There’re obstacles and resistance to be really open with the rest of the world, above all, with emerging markets and African countries. There’s space for movement because of the conflicts within the EU between Italy and France, Germany and the US, and Germany and France, and Brexit as well.

    All of these movements reflect a sort of a crisis and create a new space of opportunity to think differently. So, controlling and scrutinizing the type of investment is not wrong, but opening up to products that are strongly protected in the agricultural policy of the EU is necessary to start a new form of cooperation with the poorest countries and with Africa.

    Sputnik: Obviously, Junker said that Europe needs to step up and become more independent, but will it be able to find a consensus on this between all 28 member states?

    Fabio Massimo Parenti: It seems to be a tough question, but, according to my knowledge, if you look at these claims, they have been raised not only by Junker, but also by Merkel and Sarkozy.

    There is a consensus between great powers in Europe to become more independent; but this is just rhetoric now. There is a cooperation framework for making an independent defense system in Europe, there are new cooperation networks, but, as far as I know, we are so far from becoming united and more independent under this point of view.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Fabio Massimo Parenti and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'We're Pioneers': South Africa's Boer Minority Sees Russia as 'Safe Haven'
    Stronger Africa Makes for Stronger China
    UN Refugee Agency Voices Alarm Over Xenophobic Violence in South Africa
    Two Trains Collide in South Africa: 17 Killed, About 100 Injured (PHOTO)
    Russia Working to Ditch Dollar, Euro in Trade With Asia, Africa
    Tags:
    stabilization, security, trade, cooperation, Fabio Massimo Parenti, EU, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse