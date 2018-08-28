Register
09:37 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A fountain is seen in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 25, 2017. REUTERS

    Vatican Sees Child Sex Abuse as Sin, They Don't See It as Crime – Professor

    © REUTERS/ Max Rossi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to a letter by a former Vatican ambassador to the US archbishop, Pope Francis has been aware of cases of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church ever since he was elected but did not take any measures. Reacting to accusations, the pope told journalists that people should read the letter carefully and judge it for themselves.

    Sputnik discussed the effects the letter could have on the papacy with Des Cahill, professor of intercultural studies at RMIT University.

    Sputnik: What effect could the letter have on the papacy?

    Des Cahill: The issue of clerical sex abuse of children by priests … has been brewing for about 20-30 years and this is the latest chapter in this long saga. It is highly unlikely that the pope will resign and the reason for that is that this letter could be part of Vatican infighting and trying to embarrass the pope who is seen as too liberal and progressive by some of the more conservative elements within the Vatican.

    Pope Francis leads the Easter mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    'Shame and Sadness': Vatican Expresses Support for Victims of Predator Priests
    At the same time, there is some frustration with Pope Francis because he did issue a letter to the Global Catholic Church on the issue in response to the report from the state of Pennsylvania. Plus his visit to Ireland because Ireland has been devastated by a very high [number of] incidences of clerical sex abuse of children. I think that the pope is preparing the ground to make some significant changes within the church, but what those changes are remains to be seen.

    Sputnik: You mentioned that this letter could actually be the result of some kind of infighting within the Vatican itself; what leads you have those suspicions?

    Des Cahill: Because Archbishop Vigano was demoted at one stage and he was unhappy with that demotion almost 10 years ago. And it may be his way of getting back at Vatican officials and the Vatican itself.

    But he also is being very honest in saying that the pope and other Vatican officials did not address the issue of the crimes committed by American Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and that something should have been done much earlier to demote Cardinal McCarrick and take away his title as cardinal or prince of the Church.

    Pope Francis holds the Book of the Gospels as he meets Italian youth at the ancient Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy August 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / Max Rossi
    Pope Condemns Clergy of Child Sex Abuse Amid US Reports of Decades-Long Felonies
    Sputnik: The pope said that the accusations in that 11-page letter spoke for themselves; what do you make of his response to that letter? Do you think there was actually something in there that indicated that this could have been some kind of revenge or something else?

    Des Cahill: It’s fairly clear to me that the pope was informed about the offenses that Cardinal McCarrick [committed]. But I think it was early in his papacy, and I think that he didn’t feel that he was sufficiently strong and experienced enough to deal with a very senior cardinal.

    And since then there have been other cases as well where very senior church officials have resigned or been demoted because of various failures, particularly the failure to report priests who have offended against children to criminal justice officials like the police.

    The Vatican itself is not at all sure about what it should do for these cases because it has the view that child sex abuse is a sin, but it doesn’t really see child sex abuse as a crime as well as being sinful.

    Pope Francis waves to faithful as he leaves at the end of his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    Sex Scandals in Roman Catholic Church: Most Resonant Cases in 2018
    This is part of the Vatican’s problem because it has its own canon law and it can punish priests and cardinals – but, unfortunately, right throughout this saga, over the last 30-40 years, the church canon law hasn’t been used properly to take action against these priests and the bishops who have covered up for them.

    This is part of the scandal and part of the catastrophe. The reasoning behind that is because like all religious leaders whether they are Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox, they want to protect the image of their religious organization as pristine and all-holy.

    And, of course, the public revelation of such crimes, obviously, has a negative effect upon the church in particular countries as we have seen in Ireland. One of the reasons why Pope Francis went to Ireland was to repair the damage that has been done to the Irish Catholic Church by priests and bishops who covered up [abuse] that goes back to at least 1950s.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Des Cahill and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Irish NGO Urges Vatican to Take Steps on Child Protection Amid New Abuse Scandal
    Vatican Continues to Hide Abuse Perpetrators – Anti-Abuse Activist
    'Shame and Sadness': Vatican Expresses Support for Victims of Predator Priests
    Vatican Ignored Sexual Assaults Against Nuns for Decades – Reports
    Vatican's Ruling That 'Brides of Christ' Need Not Be Virgins Hits a Nerve
    Tags:
    sex abuse, sin, frustration, crime, children, Des Cahill, Pope Francis, Vatican
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse