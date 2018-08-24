Register
02:29 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Adviser on US-China Trade Talks: 'At Some Point There Will Be Compromise'

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Chinese Commerce Vice-Minister will lead a delegation to Washington for trade talks. Earlier, Trump said that he did not expect the upcoming talks to yield much progress. Radio Sputnik has discussed this with Dr. Oh Ei Sun, senior adviser for international affairs at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

    Sputnik: What outcome do you think will come, if any, following these trade talks?

    Oh Ei Sun: There will be very little concrete outcome coming out of these trade talks. As the American President Donald Trump pointed out, even he himself doesn’t pin too much hope on the talks. I think that usually the Chinese side is more anxious to end this round of the trade war because China is essentially the factory for almost the whole world and they export a lot of things primarily to the United States. So, these sorts of sanctions, this trade war, and tariffs will hurt them more than those goods from the US.

    Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    China's Energy Imports From US Could Be Substituted by Supplies From Russia - Analysts
    Sputnik: What complications can this have on both the Chinese and the American economies? The current spat is obviously causing a few waves in both economies.

    Oh Ei Sun: Chinese economy is very much a premise upon the export. I think if you tally the amount of export that China is giving to the whole world it is comparable to the whole GDP. The main destination of [Chinese] export is indeed the US. When United States repeatedly sort of slapped tariffs on goods exported from China imported to the United States it definitely made Chinese goods less competitive and therefore it’s going to hurt their economy not even in the long run but in the short run as well. As for the United States, they do a lot of export as well but a lot of these exports are very essential items such as rather high tech electronic components which are essential in computers and in mobile phones. Even if China in retaliation also slaps on tariffs on these goods the Chinese companies will still have to purchase those components; so it’s going to be a double whammy for China. If the US imposes tariffs, it’s going to hurt Chinese export; if China itself imposes tariffs on American imports to China, it’s going to hurt some of its own businesses as well.

    Sputnik: Many experts have expressed concerns that the differences between the nations’ economic systems can also lead to a long trade deadlock; can you perceive a long trade deadlock or are they going to be able to get their heads together? We know that President Trump’s strategy is one of isolation. He wants to return quality of life and economic welfare to his country; he doesn’t look as though he is going to stand down on this one. Is there going to be a compromise?

    Oh Ei Sun: At some point there will be a compromise. If you look at President Trump’s pattern of how he runs, for example, American domestic economy as well as some of its foreign affairs patterns of behavior over the past year and a half, you will see that usually he would impose certain very stringent conditions in order to “soften the opponent.” And when the opponent in his opinion is softened enough then he would come to a compromise.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Vows to Challenge US Import Tariffs at WTO
    Sputnik: Due to the ongoing trade disputes some multinational companies with Chinese or American operations had to rethink their sourcing and investment plans in a bid to reduce risks; what impact can his have on the economies of both countries?

    Oh Ei Sun: Take, for example, Malaysia where they assemble some electronic components which are then exported to China for additional assembling, and then, finally, they are sent to the US for the final assembly. If the US is imposing sanctions on some of these intermediary products, then it’s going to affect the amount of these goods that our factories in Malaysia will produce as well. It’s going to have a chain effect or a domino effect which would affect the economies of some other countries as well, especially countries like Malaysia and some other Southeast Asian countries which are also very much export-oriented.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Caught in the Crossfire: Why American LNG May Fall Prey to US-China Trade War
    New Round of US, China Trade Talks to Be Held in Late August - Commerce Ministry
    Singapore Firms Reap Profits From US-China Trade War Amid Drop in Soybean Prices
    Tags:
    trade talks, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse