Register
17:29 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Theresa May, primera ministra del Reino Unido

    Theresa May 'Sitting in a Relatively Poisoned Seat' – Lecturer

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    The Daily Telegraph reported citing leaked cabinet papers that EU migrants in the UK will be entitled to remain in the country in case of a no-deal Brexit scenario. The details of the plan will be included into so-called technical manuals due to be published by the government.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the possibility of a no-deal Brexit and its consequences with Huw Edwards, senior lecturer of economics at Loughborough University.

    Sputnik: Considering that migration was one of the drivers of Brexit, what do you make of these reported proposals allowing EU citizens to stay?

    Huw Edwards: I think it makes a sensible distinction between people who are already here and potential future migrants. You could make an issue of the existence of the people who are already here but if you do that, first of all, many of them may not be easily replaced in the jobs they are in and, more importantly, there are many hundreds of thousands of British people who are living in various parts of Europe. If the status of the EU people who are already here is placed under threat, these could be subject to retaliatory measures. So, it makes a lot of sense.

    READ MORE: UK Can Become ‘21st Century Exporting Power' After Brexit — Trade Secretary

    Sputnik: Look at the party itself; given the deep divides within it, how likely do you think it is that Theresa May's Brexit deal will be agreed? In fact, some experts believe that Theresa May's days as prime minister might be numbered.

    Huw Edwards: I'm not a political correspondent or a political scientist, so I think I'd better stay clear of that. However, I can make a few comments. Theresa May does have an option of reaching out across the House. In question being at the moment, Labour are letting her steer in it but there's a possibility, even if Jacob Rees-Mogg and his gang refuse to accept any kind of deal, that she may be able to cobble together something with the opposition.

    Alternatively, she could try a ‘back me or sack me' general election. The other strength she has is that she is sitting in a relatively poisoned seat. Boris Johnson, her potential main rival, has already shown when faced with making embarrassing decisions such as over Heathrow, he does a bunk — to Afghanistan in that case. I think they may be liable just to leave her in it, let her take the blame whatever happens on the grounds nobody else wants to get charged with it.

    Sputnik: A lot is being said now about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit; how high are the chances of crashing out of the EU without a deal?

    Huw Edwards: Bear in mind that both sides will be engaging in threats and so on. Partly the point of the UK trying to raise a threat of a no-deal Brexit is to try and get more concessions from the European Union. Particularly, the UK wants more flexibility, the EU wants to offer us one of a string of existing packages, deals, things which are readily transferable — a Norway deal, a Swiss deal, a Ukrainian or a Canadian deal.

    They would like something based on one of those, the UK wants something more bespoke. The trouble is that the UK hasn't really got a credible threat on this; a no-deal Brexit would cost the Europeans roughly the same amount in terms of pounds or dollars as it will cost us, but if you compare that to the size of the economy it's no doubt that the UK is far more exposed to this.

    READ MORE: UK Home Prices Keep Sliding in August Amid Brexit Woes

    The other thing is that if you're talking about a negotiation strategy like this you really need to take action in advance; you have to sink your costs. If you're going to get into a series of negotiations you really have to arm yourself before you do it.

    But the UK hasn't done that and this is partly because the Leave campaign wanted to make out that any claims that this was complicated or difficult were all down to some project fear cooked up by David Cameron and the Remain campaign. They don't admit that they have to spend a lot of money just to be in a credible bargaining position. But they do; and it also takes time and a lot of organization.

    Darts
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Lavrov: UK Trying to Impose Its Policy Toward Russia on EU, Washington
    The Financial Times has identified more than 750 treaties with third-party countries in which the UK has to replace the existing treaty with the EU. In many cases you can just cross out the word ‘UK' and replace it with ‘EU,' but our bargaining position is so weak that other countries may well try it on.

    Even getting those sorts of preparations ready will take some time, and getting the border facilities ready. You hope that you're not going to have to use extra car parks and hundreds of bodyguards and lots of equipment; you hope that these are just threats in order to get a decent deal with the EU, but if you haven't hired them, you can't bargain; and we haven't hired them. The HMRC don't even know how many border staff they have, according to The Independent last week. So, the UK isn't ready.

    Sputnik: The government says that they plan to mitigate the risks of a no-deal Brexit; what do they have in mind?

    Huw Edwards: They are not being open about it. As I said, when tested by The Independent the HMRC couldn't even tell them how many border staff they have. We've got into this position because the Leave campaigners haven't come clean; they misled people. It is a difficult thing. If they want to do it seriously they are going to have to spend a lot of money; there's not going to be more money for the NHS, there's going to be less — you've got to be honest about this. We've got into this position through dishonesty.

    Sputnik: You have just said that a no-deal Brexit would be really bad for the UK; could you just sum it up? What exactly would it mean if you could just explain it in a few words?

    Huw Edwards: I think it depends on when it happens; it depends on how long you've got to prepare for it and what steps you've done. It's effectively some kind of state of emergency; you're going to have to have functioning borders from day one when we don't have the equipment to make it function. Otherwise, you will say that would be the EU's fault because they're closing down their borders; but nobody can really have a failed state on their border. If the UK hasn't put proper facilities in when leaving the EU, then we are, at least for the time being, a failed state.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    France's Macron Backs Tory MP Campaigning Against No-Deal Brexit
    UK Banks Advocate Brexit Deal on Financial Services
    In the Event of an Emergency: UK to Publish Policy Manuals in Case Brexit Fails
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    "

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse