Register
03:31 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean man waves to his North Korean relatives from the window of a bus following a family reunion at the resort area of Mount Kumgang, North Korea

    ‘Human Face’ of Korean War on Display as Torn Apart Families Reunite

    © AFP 2018 / FILES
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Simone Chun, a fellow at the Korea Policy Institute and a member of the Korean Peace Network, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Monday that the reunion of 89 family members at Mount Kumgang in North Korea shows a human face of the Korean War.

    "This [the separation of families] is the most tragic part of the Korean War, [which] as you know, has not ended and is temporarily halted," Chun told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    ​"The Korean War has been going on for 68 years. As you recall, about 10 million Korean families were at the time separated. At the time, they thought the separation was temporary, but then, it became permanent. This [the reunion] is the most important development of the inter-Korean summit [with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in recent months]… it will show the human face of the Korean War and help us to emphasize the humanitarian aspect," Chun added.

    South Korean participants will reportedly be reunited with family in North Korea from Monday to Wednesday, followed by a reunion of 83 North Koreans with their South Korean families from Friday to Sunday. During each of the two three-day reunion sessions, families are expected to have a combined face time of around 11 hours, Sputnik reported Sunday. 

    Reunion between Lee Keum-seom, 92, and her son, Ri Sang Chol, separated since the Korean War, at the Kumgang resort in North Korea, August 20, 2018
    © Twitter Screenshot
    Tears Flow as Korean Families Separated by War Begin Three-Day Reunion (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    According to Chun, one of the people who was reunited with his family members called the opportunity a "miracle," adding that it was the "happiest day" of his life.

    "If you look at some of the statistics of the family members that are going to be participating, 40 percent are older than 90. The oldest one is 101 years old. They have waited for 68 years for an 11-hour reunion with families. That goes to show the extent of the tragedy of the war," Chun told Sputnik.

    However, some political analysts have taken a cynical view of the reunion, Chun noted, by referring to the media coverage of the reunion as North Korean propaganda.

    "They [the analysts] are saying that North Korea is using this as propaganda, and this is just manipulation. You read these very cynical reports of a very heartbreaking family reunion," Chun said, also adding that the US has been "obstructionists for the permanent peace settlement in Korea." 

    South Koreans on a bus touch the bus window in their attempt to feel hands of their North Korean relatives as they bid farewell after the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo / Korea Pool Photo
    Dozens of Korean Families to Have Almost Week-Long Reunion - Reports

    Millions were separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, which divided brothers and sisters; parents and children; and husbands and wives while perpetuating division on the Korean Peninsula.
    The situation on the peninsula has significantly improved within the last several months, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holding two rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as well as a top-level summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

    The parties agreed to work toward denuclearization on the peninsula and sign an official peace treaty to end the Korean War in 2018, to mark the 65th anniversary of an armistice reached between North Korea, China and the United States on July 27, 1953.

    Related:

    S Korean Firm Reportedly in Hot Water Over Russian 'Treasure Ship' Crypto Scam
    Seoul, Pyongyang Hold Talks on Next Intra-Korean Summit Preparations - Reports
    North Korean Heat Wave 'Potentially Catastrophic,' Warn International Charities
    Three S Korean Firms Buying N Korean Coal May Have Violated Sanctions – Reports
    Tags:
    Korean War, reunion, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse