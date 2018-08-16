Register
03:29 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a board featuring the new Turkish lira samples (File)

    US Encouraged Lira's Decline Could Be Used as 'Political Weapon' - Scholar

    © AFP 2018 / TARIK TINAZAY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Turkey has said the country will boycott US electronic goods amid an escalating diplomatic dispute with the Trump administration. The move comes after Washington imposed sanctions and raised tariffs against Ankara in a dispute about the detention of a US evangelical pastor.

    Turkish President Erdogan said the country had been taking necessary measures regarding the economy in the wake of a slide in the lira currency exacerbated by the dispute with Washington, but that it was important to keep a firm political stance. Erdogan suggested Turkey would stop procuring US-made iPhones and instead buy Korean Samsung or Turkish-made Vestel.

    It was unclear how the Turkish president planned to implement the boycott. He also renewed a plea for Turks to convert their dollars into the Turkish lira in order to bolster the currency.

    Traders walk on the floor of the Borsa Istanbul in Istanbul, Turkey, February 29, 2016
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer/File Photo
    Erdogan’s Calls to Sell Currency Unlikely to Rescue Turkish Lira – Researcher
    Erdogan has blamed the crash of the lira on America claiming a political, underhand plot had sent the value of his country’s currency falling to record lows.  Sputnik spoke to Prof. Sadik Unay at the Faculty of Economics at Istanbul University, about the impact of the Lira is having in Turkey.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the actions by Turkey & America?

    Sadik Unay: As you know Turkey and the United States have been going through a diplomatic bottleneck over the course of recent months. 

    It had to do with strategic divergence in Syria and many other issues. So it came to a point recently when seemingly trivial issue, like the trial of Pastor Brunson became a tipping point and mutual steps were taken in searing commercial relations and now every day we are hearing different responses from Ankara and Washington DC.

    The White House in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
    White House: US Not Removing Tariffs on Turkey Even if Pastor Brunson Released
    Sputnik: What impact is the slide in lira having on Turkey?

    Sadik Unay: All these diplomatic developments are having a great impact on the slide of the lira. This was largely a result of the messages and tweets coming from Trump himself.

    Also the fact that the American administration is explaining that they will be imposing sanctions against Turkey.

    I think the diplomatic spat between the two capitals and the expectation that the Americans might use their leverage on international investors, investing money in Turkey might be used as a political weapon against Ankara is encouraging the decline in the Lira.

    Sputnik: Do you see any way that both sides can return to talks rather than actions?

    Dollar pyramid
    CC0
    Turkey's Solution to Lira Crisis Will Be to Dedollarize Its Economy – Economist
    Sadik Unay: I think such measures will continue in the medium term, it all depends on the reductions on the diplomatic front. As I said the restoration of confidence between the two capitals, given the fact that the Trump administration is moving in a very unpredictable direction by bypassing the state department and going around the diplomatic norms and traditions and etiquette.

    If when the Turkish Lira is losing value as it did over the course of the last month, if the US President, sending tweets expressing his satisfaction and pleasure of this development, then it’s hardly comfortable to restore confidence and normal functioning of diplomatic relations.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Sadik Unay and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Erdogan’s Calls to Sell Currency Unlikely to Rescue Turkish Lira – Researcher
    Turkish Lira Rallies Against Dollar as Erdogan Vows to Ditch US Gadgets
    Turkish Lira Turmoil Could Impact EU Markets - Financial Expert
    Turkey's Solution to Lira Crisis Will Be to Dedollarize Its Economy – Economist
    Turkey to Seek Legal Action Against Fake News Platforms as Lira Drops - Reports
    Tags:
    crisis, political weapon, currency, decline, economy, lira, Sadik Unay, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse