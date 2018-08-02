Register
16:17 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    Italian Scientist Suggests Life on Mars Exists Even Now

    CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / Mars
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40

    A team of Italian researchers has discovered a salt lake on Mars using the Marsis radar on board the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter. Sputnik spoke with Roberto Orosei, a researcher at the Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica and the Marsis' scientific director, to find out how important the discovery is for the future of humankind.

    Sputnik: The news about your discovery has spread throughout the world. It's the first confirmation of the presence of water on Mars. What exactly does the discovery mean?

    Roberto Orosei: This is a subglacial lake, similar to those in the Arctic Region or Greenland, such as Lake Vostok, which is the Arctic's largest subglacial lake. The Martian lake is located under a kilometer and a half of ice and it was discovered thanks to a radar similar to those used to study the glaciers on Earth. This type of radar is able to penetrate below the surface and obtain echoes from the material under the ice.

    In that case, the water was recognizable because it better reflects the radio waves. When the radar is over a subglacial lake, the echoes coming from the bottom suddenly become very strong and even stronger than the echoes coming from the surface of the ice.

    READ MORE: Scholar on Mars Lake Discovery: 'There Could Be Smaller Lakes Like It'

    Sputnik: After the many years since the launch of the probe, what did you feel once you discovered the lake?

    Roberto Orosei: The discovery took a long time; for years we didn't have high quality data, which we managed to get only in recent years. There was a moment when we realized that we were really seeing what we thought we had seen earlier with less accurate observations. It was big news; we realized that we would be able to show that the echoes we had recorded were due to the presence of water.

    Sputnik: Why is this discovery so important for science?

    The planet Mars showing showing Terra Meridiani is seen in an undated NASA image. NASA will announce a major science finding from the agency's ongoing exploration of Mars during a news briefing September 28 in Washington
    © REUTERS / Greg Shirah
    Synthetic Biology Future Science Fellow: 'Eventually Humans Could Inhabit Mars'
    Roberto Orosei: This is important because there have already been several announcements of the discovery of water on Mars in recent times. It was reported that water was flowing down a hillside. However, that was just water from melting permafrost, so it would be refrozen in a few seconds. Our discovery, instead, is about liquid water that is located under the ice and is therefore protected from seasonal temperature variations. It can therefore be considered a habitat, a place where life, as we know it, could survive.

    Sputnik: Is your discovery going to mark the start of the search for other traces of life on Mars?

    Roberto Orosei: Yes, the radar can't tell us much about the life on the planet. It's essential to understand if this lake is unique or if it's part of a system of subglacial lakes. In this second case the discovery would be even more important. If the subglacial lake is part of a system, then there are different environments where life can survive. Assuming that life has ever been born on Mars, it's much more likely that Martian life is present even today.

    Sputnik: How important is cooperation between Italy and Russia in the space sector?

    Roberto Orosei: I think it's fundamental. I believe that we can't go forward as individual countries and agencies. If one day there's a chance to go to Mars to analyze that subglacial water, the cost of that is going to be so great that one country funding such an operation would be pointless. We need to develop an international collaboration to succeed in such a project.

    READ MORE: NASA Challenge Contestants Design Future Base on Mars

    Sputnik: Research unites our countries. What do you think?

    Roberto Orosei: I think it has always been like that. When I was a student, the Director of my Institute had obtained her doctorate in Russia, so the research had managed to go beyond the ideological and political barriers that existed at the time.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    NASA Challenge Contestants Design Future Base on Mars
    Synthetic Biology Future Science Fellow: 'Eventually Humans Could Inhabit Mars'
    NASA May Have Destroyed Evidence for Organics on Mars 40 Years Ago
    Volcano Catastrophe Discovered to Be Pivotal Point for Life on Mars - Study
    Tags:
    science, water, life, Italy, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse