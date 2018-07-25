Register
19:42 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (FromL) Deputy President of South Africa David Mabuza, President of China Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa attend a Business Forum organised during the 10th BRICS (acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 25, 2018

    BRICS Summit: 'South Africa Sees Chance to Become New Bastion of Free Trade'

    © AFP 2018 / GULSHAN KHAN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The 10th annual BRICS summit kicked off in South Africa with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi set to attend the three-day gathering that is taking place in Johannesburg. Radio Sputnik discussed South Africa's role in the BRICS group with professor Lyal White, senior director at Johannesburg Business School.

    Sputnik: How important is participation in BRICS for South Africa and why? What opportunities does it present?

    Lyal White: The summit and being a member of the BRICS is enormously important to South Africa. It carries huge significance in positioning South Africa as one of the leading countries of the emerging world, if you like, or one of the alternatives economies to look at. I think what many people say and I can say it as a South African sitting here and having followed the BRICS development over the last 10 years, South Africa is a lightweight among some of the heavyweights, and China is the ultimate heavy weight obviously, but even among the others, Brazil, India and Russia, our economy pales in significance to those. This is where South Africa is carrying a relevant role in the fact that as a country we are punching above our weight. 

    A staff worker walks past the national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India before a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, China September 4, 2017
    © REUTERS / Wu Hong/Pool
    BRICS Summit Kicks Off in Johannesburg, South Africa (VIDEO)
    This is not unusual; South Africa has over the last 25 years or so, since democracy, punched above our weight in the multilateral arena, but what I think is more relevant here is that South Africa has been identified and is now … a representative of the African continent. A continent of over 2 billion people with some of the highest growth rates in the world at the moment and by inviting other African countries as observers to the summit, South Africa has now placed itself and I think strategically as a leading country in Africa that will bring the rest of the African countries into the BRICS discussions.

    Sputnik: What is the biggest challenge for South Africa in terms of business and trade moving forward?

    Lyal White: I think South Africa along with Brazil are two of the worst performing countries of the so-called emerging fold and we need to drive ourselves out of this. We need to improve our competitiveness on global markets. We need to improve our competitiveness with other countries around the world, where we could leverage off our association or our membership within the BRICS to leverage off direct relations, build trade and investment relations between these countries, but also to use this to develop a broader platform, to try and encourage scale in our productivity and in our reach.

    A delegate walks past a BRICS logo ahead of the 10th BRICS Summit, in Sandton, South Africa, July 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko
    'Stabilizing Factor in Foreign Affairs': 5 Things to Know About BRICS on Its 10th Anniversary Summit
    South Africa is a small economy with a relatively small population. By reaching out to other African countries we immediately increase the scale that we have to offer along with some of the other sub-regions on the African continent.

    Sputnik: Have you now got an opportunity in South Africa given this geopolitical situation that we got in the world at the moment, this isolation policy of President Trump and America and these conflicting situations that we have got with European Union, China, Canada and Mexico where really South Africa could gather some traction and try to develop its own trade agreements. It’s an interesting time for South Africa, isn’t it?

    Lyal White: It is an interesting time and you raised a very interesting point here, as this does present a unique opportunity for South Africa to reposition itself as a new bastion of free trade.

    We have seen the whole liberal economic order retreating under Trump and this is something that maybe South Africa and with the support of the BRICS could try and put back on track again to enable free trade if you like and open things up.

    A staff worker walks past the national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India before a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, China September 4, 2017
    © REUTERS / Wu Hong/Pool
    BRICS Leaders at 10th Summit to Discuss US-China Trade War – Russian Minister
    I think this presents a great opportunity and South Africa is in the spotlight this week hosting this type of forum. It also presents an opportunity to diversify our trade partners. South Africa’s biggest trade partner is China, but the US is our second-largest trade partner alongside with the European Union. 

    We need to bolster trade with the likes of Russia, India and Brazil. Trade between those countries is still relatively low and I might add that investment is comparatively low when you look at global movements of capital. So that does present that type of opportunity and perhaps pursuing alternative trade partners and again to find the niches. 

    We are hampered by external dynamics, the economic realities of trade and investments. Many of our companies compete with those companies, many of our products are produced at the exact time of the year, I think now specifically between South Africa and Brazil. 

    But we do need to build in more tangibles and commercial flows that will encourage an entity of BRICS to have some type of teeth.

    The views and opinions of professor Lyal White are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    A Privilege Not a Right: South Africa Sets New Constitutional Standard on Guns
    In South Africa White Farmers Reportedly Arm Themselves Amid New Murders,Attacks
    Zuma Charged in South Africa, Marielle Franco Murdered in Brazil
    Ex-CIA Chief Slams Trump's Tariffs as 'Playing Into Hands' of Russia, China
    Trade War With US Gives New Opportunities for Russia-China Cooperation - Prof.
    Tags:
    partners, summit, isolation, policy, free trade, economy, BRICS, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse