Register
06:37 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic church in Anyang, China's central Henan province

    Catholic Church Conservatives Close Ranks to Stall Parley With China - Analysts

    © AFP 2018 / Greg Baker
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the Chinese government and the Vatican reportedly entered a new round of talks in June on the appointment of bishops in China, analysts warn that the Pope's conservative opponents within the Catholic Church are trying harder than ever to undermine the dialogue.

    Church observers contacted by the Global Times, however, are optimistic that the conservatives won't succeed in stalling the ongoing talks.

    Massimo Faggioli, professor of historical theology at Villanova University, said the opposition from the conservatives will not likely be a major hurdle.

    "The opposition to Francis is centered (culturally, politically, and media-wise) in the USA, but American Catholicism now is more and more preoccupied with itself and with Trump, and therefore it has not the political and intellectual power to counter this epoch-making shift that would be a new era in the relations between the Vatican and China. I do not think conservatives in the Church can stop Francis about China," he told the Global Times.

    A Chinese man prays during a mass on the eve of Christmas at the South Cathedral official Catholic church in Beijing, China
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Faithful Flexibility: Catholic Church in China Launches Patriotic Drive as Sino-Vatican Talks Proceed On and Off
    Francesco Sisci, a senior researcher at the Center of European Studies at the Renmin University of China and a Vatican affairs expert, agreed.

    "Some people in the Church have opposed the dialogue for a long time. However, as many pointed out, it is important not to be intimidated by the opposition, and also not to blow this opposition out of proportion," Sisci told the Global Times.

    One of the reasons for optimism is that Pope Francis himself now speaks openly against the conservatives. In an exclusive interview with Reuters in June, Pope Francis said Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-Kiun, a vocal opponent of the China-Vatican deal, is "a good man" who was a little "scared" by recent developments between China and the Vatican.

    In the same interview, Pope Francis expressed his optimism for the talks with China, saying the dialogue was "at a good point."

    "Dialogue is a risk, but I prefer risk rather than the certain defeat that comes with not holding dialogue," he told Reuters.

    All signs have shown that the conservative camp within the Church is closing ranks against the Pope on the China issue. In addition to voicing his concerns on his blog, Cardinal Zen has also reportedly been seeking an alliance with conservatives in the Catholic Church to back his cause this year.

    The Reuters interview happened two months after Cardinal Joseph Zen delivered a video message to a Catholic conference attended by conservative cardinals and brought the China issue to the conference. Cardinal Zen believes a deal between China and the Vatican betrays the underground church's decades-long loyalty to the Pope.

    Two conservative cardinals who have openly challenged the Pope and others who accused the Pope of heresy attended the conference in Rome. Most of the dissent centers on the Pope's teachings on family and marriage, which controversially allow divorced and remarried people to receive Holy Communion.

    Chinese Catholics ordained a new bishop for the first time in three years, marking a thaw in relations between China and the Vatican, the New York Times newspaper reported Wednesday.
    © Sputnik / lya Pitalev
    First Catholic Bishop in 3 Years Ordained in China With Pope's Approval
    American Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, one of four cardinals who challenged Pope Francis over some of his teachings on the family and divorce, was the main speaker at the conference, Reuters said.

    Cardinal Zen brought the China issue to the conference and said, "We fear that the center will make decisions that really are not useful for the real growth of the Church (in China)," Reuters reported.

    He also solicited support by saying, "I hope that you will follow us and occasionally play our part at the center of the Church."

    But experts say while China's strict religious regulations and dissent inside the Catholic Church will pose obstacles, the dialogue will likely move forward with the commitment of Pope Francis.

    "Actually I think [Cardinal Zen's] opposition is in some ways positive for the normalization of ties, as he has no real argument against it and thus it proves that dialogue is the only way forward," Sisci said.

    For decades, the Catholic Church in China has been divided into two communities. The State-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA) appoints its own bishops without the approval of the Pope, while the underground community swears allegiance solely to the Pope but is considered illegal by the Chinese government.

    Since China and the Vatican resumed talks in 2014, dealing with the underground church has been one of the major obstacles.

    A Unique Pope

    In sharp contrast to the conservatives within the Church and many other religious freedom activists, Pope Francis has expressed his optimism for the dialogue with China on several occasions.

    "I think the Chinese people merit the Nobel Prize for patience. They know how to wait. Time is theirs and they have centuries of culture…. They are a wise people, very wise. I have great respect for China," he told Reuters.

    Pope Francis leads the Easter mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Analysts Explain How China-Vatican Thaw is a Win-Win for Both
    Experts say the interview shows the Pope is committed to dialogue even though he is aware of the difficulties. "Compared to the rumors of a few months ago, when agreement between the Vatican and China seemed imminent, the negotiations may have slowed down, but they have not stopped, and this is something important that Francis says in the interview," Faggioli said.

    Sisci said, "The message is that the Pope is extremely keen on reaching an agreement as soon as possible, he thinks this agreement is important for the Church and for China. I would say that it is very important that when tensions arise around China on many fronts, the Pope is steadfast in his determination for dialogue with Beijing."

    Improving the ministry of the church and achieving a reconciliation between the underground and the aboveground clergy is the main reason why Pope Francis is eager to improve its relations with China, Yang Fenggang, a professor at Purdue University's Center on Religion and Chinese Society, told the Global Times in a previous interview.

    Other factors, such as the Pope's personal background, also play a role. "Pope Francis is from Latin America. He believes he has a good understanding of Marxists because of the liberation theology that was popular in Latin America, and he thinks the Chinese Communists are perhaps similar to the Marxists in Latin America," he said.

    Vatican City
    © Flickr/ Giampaolo Macorig
    China Wants Vatican to Mend Fences With Beijing, Ditch Taiwan
    "Pope Francis is a member of the Jesus Society, and so was Matteo Ricci, who led a successful mission to China about four hundred years ago. The Jesuits are usually more flexible in their evangelization approach. Pope Francis is probably inspired by Matteo Ricci, and hopes to follow Ricci's path to walk across China to enter Beijing."

    "Thinking about global affairs, Vatican-China relations could be the single most important relations in the world today. If Pope Francis could visit China, its significance and impacts could be bigger than President Richard Nixon's visit to China in 1972. It will be an earth-shaking and world-changing development," he added.

    This article was originally published in Global Times.

    Related:

    Analysts Explain How China-Vatican Thaw is a Win-Win for Both
    Catholic Church in China Launches Patriotic Drive as Sino-Vatican Talks Proceed
    Tags:
    reconciliation, bishops, dispute, talks, church, Catholic conservatives, Pope Francis, Vatican, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse