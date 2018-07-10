The investigation into the nerve agent poisoning that has left one woman dead and her partner critically ill has spread to another site, 40 miles from Salisbury. 'UK Gov't Obviously Lying About It All' - Political Analyst on Amesbury Incident

A car was seized from a residential street in Swindon on Monday evening after the death of Dawn Sturgess, who fell ill with her partner, Charlie Rowley. Detectives believe the pair handled a container contaminated by the nerve agent, believed to be from the same batch used in March's attack of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Military personnel wearing gloves and gas masks were seen wrapping a white Audi in plastic, loading it on to a lorry and taking it away.

Sputnik spoke to political analyst Ian Skilling about the latest goings on in Wiltshire.

Sputnik: How have you seen these cases unfold in Salisbury and Amesbury?

It's absolutely obvious that the UK government has been lying about it all, because the official narrative on the Skripal case is nonsense. There is no way on earth that the Skripals could have been poisoned with high purity military grade Novichok on their front door handle in the morning then wonder around Salisbury for 3 or 4 hours unharmed. There are no witnesses or cameras or pictures of them collapsed, it's impossible.

Sputnik: What questions does the UK government face in terms of security?

Ian Skilling: The UK government is pushing for conflict with Russia, they are just ramping it up. They are trying to increase war spending, private arms company profits. Russia refuses to cow tail to American wimps and wants to run its own independent foreign policy and have its own trade policy and deals with China and whatever. Obviously, the American and UK neocons hate that. So the neocons in the UK and American government are making up lies. Nobody in the media is asking how the Skripals wonder around Salisbury for 3 to hours unharmed then suddenly collapse.

Sputnik: Looking head what pressure can you see Theresa May putting on President Trump during his visit and NATO summit?

Ian Skilling: Theresa May is going to try and use the Trump UK visit to try and put all sorts of lies in Trump's head about how dastardly the Russians are, they are poisoning British citizens right left and center. Trump is extremely ignorant about world affairs and how the world works. He boasted he doesn't read news and stuff; he's very ignorant about all sorts of things.

The views and opinions expressed by Ian Skilling are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.