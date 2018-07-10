Register
18:15 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fire and Rescue Service personel arrive with safety equipment at the site of a housing estate on Muggleton Road, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018

    Novichok 2.0: UK Either 'Covering Up Incompetence' or Hiding 'Truth' – Analyst

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 21

    The Amesbury poisoning case has cast doubt on the British authorities' ability to control their own chemical stockpiles, geopolitical analyst Adam Garrie told Sputnik. Garrie shared his views on how the timing of the incident could be connected to the World Cup and the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki.

    The "Novichok" saga continues, as two British citizens have allegedly fallen victim to the A234 nerve agent in Amesbury, Wiltshire. One of these was Dawn Sturgess, age 44, who died as a result of the alleged poisoning on July 8.

    Following the incident, the UK government called on Russia for explanations, which raised many eyebrows in Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that any references to Russia in relation to the Amesbury poisoning "would be quite absurd." However, it has not prevented UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson from blaming the incident on Russia.

    "It seems that being near Britain's own infamous chemical weapons lab at Porton Down is a far greater risk to one's health than having any associations with Russia it appears that a government that cannot even keep track of its own citizens who happen to be black, can neither keep track of its own dangerous chemical weapons," Adam Garrie, a geopolitical analyst and director at Eurasia Future told Sputnik.

    Was it Really A234?

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (File)
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK PM 'Shocked' Over Death of Victim Exposed to Novichok-Type Nerve Agent
    Earlier, in March 2018, former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. London and its allies rushed to point the finger of blame at Moscow, which they accused of having poisoned the two with what they deemed was the A234 chemical substance, without presenting any evidence to back the claims.

    The relatively rapid recovery of Yulia and Sergei Skripal appeared to be nothing short of a miracle, given that the A234 was regarded as an extremely poisonous nerve agent.

    READ MORE: Skripal Case No Longer the Case: How Russia May Turn Into EU's Darling Soon

    On June 30, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, 45, were found unconscious in the southern English city of Amesbury near Salisbury. It was later announced that the man and the woman were exposed to the same substance that contaminated the Skripals. Sturgess' death prompted the British police to launch a murder inquiry into the case.

    "No credible evidence has been presented that any nerve agent was used in an attack on the woman who is now dead," Garrie pointed out, commenting on the issue. "Thus, there's no evidence it was even a murder, let alone one with a 'Russian' nerve agent."

    He referred to the fact that an initial police report suggested that the two persons were taking hard drugs, with police naming cocaine and heroin as two possibilities. Given the UK's domestic drug problems, "it is perverse to jump to such conclusions regarding Novichok when street narcotics are a far more likely explanation for the woman's demise," he remarked.

    READ MORE: Deadly A234? Two Guinea Pigs, a Cat the Only Casualties in the Skripal Case

    "The timing of the entire Novichok saga means that the official narrative in the UK is increasingly implausible in this sense too," the analyst presumed. "How is it that 100 days before the World Cup two people get poisoned and Russia is to blame (for reasons no one can really explain), then between an historic Russian victory in the World Cup over Spain and England's match against another two people get poisoned and now, just after England advances into the semi-finals, one of the people in question dies."

    Besides being apparently related to the FIFA's event, "it may also have a lot to do with Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin," Garrie suggested, citing the upcoming Helsinki meeting between the two presidents, which is due to take place on July 16, a few days after the NATO summit.

    Fire and Rescue Service personel prepare safety equipment at the site of a housing estate on Muggleton Road, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Fire and Rescue Service personel prepare safety equipment at the site of a housing estate on Muggleton Road, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018.

    'Novichok Provocations Could Be Deliberately Planned'

    Still, the situation appears to be somewhat sinister, as it remains unclear what is really going on, on British soil.

    According to the geopolitical analyst, it seems that no one knows what is actually going on or "at least those who are supposed to know aren't telling anyone." He suggested that either the authorities are "covering up their own incompetence" or "are simply withholding the truth from the public."

    "In all likelihood, based on the timing of the events surrounding this Novichok matter (all surrounding important pre-World Cup or World Cup milestones) the provocations were deliberately planned by some malign force that seeks to slander Russia's reputation at a time when its greatest cities welcome the world to what has thus far been one of the finest World Cups of the modern era," Garrie opined.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK PM 'Shocked' Over Death of Victim Exposed to Novichok-Type Nerve Agent
    UK Woman Exposed to Novichok-Type Nerve Agent Dies - Police
    'Dumpster Diving' May Have Led Amesbury Pair to Novichok Contamination
    Laboratory Confirmed Amesbury Couple Was Affected by Novichok - Scotland Yard
    UK Home Secretary Claims 'Novichok Used' in Amesbury 'Same as in Skripal Case'
    Tags:
    Novichok, A234 nerve agent, Porton-Down Laboratory, Gavin Williamson, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse