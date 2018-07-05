Register
13:31 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rome

    End to Anti-Russia Sanctions: 'Italy Didn't Move From Words to Actions' - Writer

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The EU has extended sanctions against Russia for another six months, and Italy, which more than anyone spoke about the economic damage caused by anti-Russian measures, has agreed to it; the Italian entrepreneurs, as always, will be the ones who'll pay for it.

    The agreement on migrants has overshadowed the news of sanctions, which received scant coverage in the Italian media. However, the decision to extend sanctions against Russia again did not escape the ire of agriculturalists and small business owners, who had compelled their regional legislatures to condemn the sanctions at the local level.

    READ MORE: Irish Prime Minister Confirms EU Council Agreed to Prolong Anti-Russia Sanctions

    For several days, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte openly spoke in Parliament about the changing of the political line regarding the issue of sanctions. The new coalition government was in favor of ending sanctions against Russia, so why did Italy retreat in that decisive moment? Sputnik discussed this with Lorenzo Valloreja, author of the book "Out of Prejudice" ("Al di là del pregiudizio").

    Sputnik: The EU has extended anti-Russian sanctions for another six months. Italy, despite statements made by Deputy Prime Minister Salvini and the government, didn't veto the vote. Why did Italy miss this opportunity?

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran May Block Oil Transit Via Strait of Hormuz if US Levies Sanctions - Commander
    Lorenzo Valloreja: Italy really missed a good opportunity. On social networks, I compared Conte with St. Peter, who denied knowing Jesus…Conte refused close cooperation between Italy and Russia. We had a privileged relationship with Moscow and we took on a serious task: to achieve the lifting of sanctions, after all, the new government was created to change everything, and if everything remains the same, then maybe there is no need for such a government. We have to reconsider our position, because sanctions not only harm the economic interests of Italy, but also threaten political stability and security in the Mediterranean.

    Sputnik: Meaning?

    Lorenzo Valloreja: In Italy, we now only talk about the flows of migrants from Libya, a country split in two. Italy is in contact with the Western government in Tripoli, and Putin is closely cooperating with the government in Tobruk. Even if Italy sends 12 ships to Libya, the separated eastern part will still remain, while Italy is interested in a strong and united country. And the mediator for a possible subsequent reunification of Libya can be Russia. But Italy will not be able to ask for Russia's help in uniting the country if Italy behaves like the rest of the EU countries, that is, as an enemy of Russia.

    Sputnik: Why did Italy concede in the issue of sanctions at the European summit?

    Lorenzo Valloreja: In the middle of July, there will be a meeting between Putin and Trump in Helsinki, there will be talks on acute issues, primarily on sanctions. If Italy had behaved like a "guerrilla" in the heart of the EU, had vetoed and persuaded the rest of the countries to lift sanctions against Russia, it would've caused a serious blow to the US. In the current situation, the Americans will again show their power and will themselves be able to propose the lifting of sanctions. When Trump proposed re-opening the G7 for Russia, he received support from Conte.

    READ MORE: German Economics Ministry: US Pledges No Sanctions on Russian Pipelines

    Italy gave slack. The United States will come to the meeting with Russia in Helsinki, confident in their strength because there are sanctions against Russia, which can be used to manipulate Moscow. Conte spoke about sanctions in Parliament but did not move from words to actions and this calls into question the seriousness of his government's statements.

    Sputnik: Will Italian policy towards Russia really change only after the EP elections in 2019?

    Lorenzo Valloreja: It's becoming clear that the government doesn't have clear international goals. If in Helsinki Trump will do us a favor and lift sanctions, perhaps Italy will be able to move more confidently in this direction. However, we cannot depend on the United States. Italy had a trump card in her hands — the veto, it had to use it at all costs.

    Sputnik: Could Italy play the fundamental role of a mediator between the EU and Russia?

    Lorenzo Valloreja: It could, but it must prove this with actions. I'm Italian, and some situations disgust me. The right and left-wing government said it would cancel sanctions, but it didn't and how does this make us look?

    Sputnik: Obviously, Italy cannot act independently; it depends too much on the decisions of other countries, doesn't it?

    Syrian students, look for souvenir items at a shop displaying a portrait of Syrian President Bashar Assad with Arabic legend reads We love you, in the old city of Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo / Muzaffar Salman
    UN Offers Mechanism on Discussing Easing of Western Sanctions Against Syria
    Lorenzo Valloreja: Evidently so, even the media rarely support the position that Russia is not an enemy, there is a lot of work to be done to fix this. I hope that Salvini at the government meeting will highlight the priorities and clarify the situation. The issue of sanctions went almost unnoticed by Italian television, although this is very serious matter. I repeat: Russia plays a key role not only from the economy perspective but also in many others, including the migrant crisis and the issue of stability in the Mediterranean.

    The views and opinions expressed by the expert do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

     

    Related:

    Financial Watchdog Maintains Sanctions Against Pyongyang - Reports
    Trump: US to Go Ahead With Sanctions Against Companies Doing Business With Iran
    Nord Stream 2 Financing Won't Depend on US Sanctions – Venture Executive
    Tags:
    writer, anti-Russian sanctions, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse