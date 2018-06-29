German Economics Ministry: US Pledges No Sanctions on Russian Pipelines

The German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations business association earlier stated that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would keep energy prices in the European Union stable and keep the economy competitive.

According to the US commitment, no sanctions will be imposed affecting Russian pipelines, German Economics Ministry spokeswoman says.

"This is what the US has told us, that they are still refusing to impose sanctions against the gas pipelines yet," the ministry spokesman said at a briefing, answering journalists' questions. According to her, "this is all that we have."

She added, that Germany opposed sanctions with extraterritorial effect.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint enterprise of Russia's energy giant Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, UK-Denmark's Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

The project has been welcomed by some European countries, such as Germany and Austria, and scrutinized by others, especially Eastern European states.