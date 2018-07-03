Trump Fixer Michael Cohen ‘Doesn't Care What Happens' to POTUS Anymore

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, is all about protecting himself rather than his boss, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, told Sputnik.

In a Monday interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Cohen revealed that he was putting "family and country first," a possible warning shot across the White House's bow.

"My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will," Cohen said in an off-camera interview. "I put family and country first."

The same man once described himself as "the guy who would take a bullet" for the president, ABC reported.

But Cohen's latest statements also show that he's willing to do whatever he can to get himself in the clear and off federal investigators' radars, Kavanagh told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday.

​"I think he is going to cooperate, he's clearly made that signal and he's made it a little bit before and making it more overtly now," Kavanagh told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "He's positioning himself to cooperate with the prosecution… he's saying, ‘listen guys, I'm on your side in this.'"

During the interview with Stephanopoulos, Cohen described how wonderful federal investigators had treated him during the raids of his home, office and hotel room as part of a probe into his business dealings.

He told the ABC anchor that "the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thank them for their service and as they left, we shook hands."

This, however, further shows that Cohen simply wants to work with authorities in order to "get immunity or reduced charges," the editor told Becker.

"It's clear he's been willing to do that for some weeks," Kavanagh said. "He wants to try and get out of this with his reputation," which he noted means Cohen is worried about keeping his law license intact.

"He doesn't care what happens to Trump at this point… that's really the key point from Trump's point of view," he stressed.

Cohen, who faces possible charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and violations of campaign finance law, has been under a federal investigation since April 2018. Investigators obtained a slew of documents during the April 9 raid of his home and offices that included emails, tax records, business records and documents related to a $130,000 hush payment made by Cohen to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.