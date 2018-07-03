Register
03:25 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen

    Trump Fixer Michael Cohen ‘Doesn't Care What Happens' to POTUS Anymore

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, is all about protecting himself rather than his boss, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, told Sputnik.

    In a Monday interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Cohen revealed that he was putting "family and country first," a possible warning shot across the White House's bow.

    "My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will," Cohen said in an off-camera interview. "I put family and country first."

    The same man once described himself as "the guy who would take a bullet" for the president, ABC reported.

    But Cohen's latest statements also show that he's willing to do whatever he can to get himself in the clear and off federal investigators' radars, Kavanagh told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday.

    ​"I think he is going to cooperate, he's clearly made that signal and he's made it a little bit before and making it more overtly now," Kavanagh told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "He's positioning himself to cooperate with the prosecution… he's saying, ‘listen guys, I'm on your side in this.'"

    During the interview with Stephanopoulos, Cohen described how wonderful federal investigators had treated him during the raids of his home, office and hotel room as part of a probe into his business dealings.

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    US Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels' Meeting in Cohen Probe Over Media Interest

    He told the ABC anchor that "the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thank them for their service and as they left, we shook hands."

    This, however, further shows that Cohen simply wants to work with authorities in order to "get immunity or reduced charges," the editor told Becker.

    "It's clear he's been willing to do that for some weeks," Kavanagh said. "He wants to try and get out of this with his reputation," which he noted means Cohen is worried about keeping his law license intact.

    "He doesn't care what happens to Trump at this point… that's really the key point from Trump's point of view," he stressed.

    Cohen, who faces possible charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and violations of campaign finance law, has been under a federal investigation since April 2018. Investigators obtained a slew of documents during the April 9 raid of his home and offices that included emails, tax records, business records and documents related to a $130,000 hush payment made by Cohen to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

    Related:

    Stormy Daniels Sues Ex-Lawyer She Says Was ‘Puppet’ for Trump, Cohen
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer: Cohen Should Release Trump Audio Recordings to Congress
    Ukraine, Michael Cohen and the Reality of 2016 Election Interference
    The Story of Eli Cohen, the Israeli Superspy Who Almost Became Syria's President
    US Treasury Confirms Probe of Michael Cohen's Leaked Bank Records
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse