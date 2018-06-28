Register
15:48 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Norwegian flag. (File)

    'We're Being Sued, Ordered to Pay Copyright Troll’s Legal Bills' - Web Activist

    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 02

    A Norwegian court has ordered to shut down a website run by local internet activists, providing free access to court rulings. The owners of the website are now preparing to challenge what they call an unfair verdict in the court of appeals.

    The large "404" error message on the front page of the Norwegian website Rettspraksis.no looks a lot like an "SOS" signal. But instead of the common "Page not found" the message reads "Being sued." The online library run by volunteers, which previously gave users free access to a database of domestic court rulings was ordered to be shut down… by a court ruling.

    READ MORE: Memes in Danger as EU Pushes for New 'Robo-Copyright Regime' — Campaigners

    Norway's semi-commercial governmental Lovdata foundation, which also publishes court verdicts online, but puts them behind a paywall, filed a lawsuit against the owners of  Rettspraksis. In just 24 hours the court ordered the volunteers to take down their website without hearing their side of the story.

    "It's kind of baffling, but we are liable for the opponents' legal costs before we were able to bring forward our own appeal, which we think is weird." — says Håkon Wium Lie, who took part in creating Rettspraksis. — "We didn't think of justice this way."

    Hammerfest, northern Norway
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Norway’s Wealth Fund Votes to Defy Paris Climate Accord
    Wium Lie is a veteran of the World Wide Web and a proponent of the free flow of information on the Internet. He immediately received support from other activists and legal experts both in Norway and across the Atlantic. California-based Internet archivist Carl Malamud and Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig both sided with Wium Lie, criticizing the Scandinavian country, reputedly known as the "World's Best Democracy," for acting "out of character."

    ​According to Wium Lie, he did borrow Lovdata's information from an old library CD-ROM disc, which, in his opinion is not protected by copyright law, but Lovdata sued him for allegedly extracting the information from the company's website:

    Their hypothesis is that we have actually "siphoned" through a robot, to slowly copy more and more court decisions. They basically say that we were stealing from their online database. That's not the case.

    Justice
    CC0
    EU Court: No More 'Gay Tests' For Asylum Seekers – Twitter Goes Bananas
    Håkon Wium Lie is certain that "public access is to public documents is worth fighting for." Despite the fact that his website may stay offline for a couple of months due to Norwegian court holidays, the activist and his lawyers are preparing for another round of legal battles.

    Norway is not a member of the European Union but its judicial system is strongly influenced by policies adopted in Brussels. As a participant of the European Economic Area, Norway follows EU's guidelines when it comes to copyright issues and frequently adjusts its national laws to comply with European norms.

    READ MORE: 'Little Piece of Freedom': Norway's Libertarian Utopia Spreads Its Wings

    Lovdata did not respond to Sputnik's request for comments.

    The views and opinions expressed by Håkon Wium Lie are those of the activist and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Says Norway Lacks 'Credible Plan,' Jogs Oslo to Boost Defense Spending
    Tags:
    information, freedom, court, rules, activists, Internet, court ruling, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse