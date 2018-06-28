The Way that SCOTUS Dealt With Travel Ban 'Absurd' - Barrister

The American Supreme Court has upheld President Trump’s travel ban, which primarily targets Muslim countries. Sputnik spoke with barrister Iqbal Mohammed to find out if this might set a precedent for future ethnic and political tensions domestically and internationally for the US.

Sputnik: What impact do you think the travel ban will have within the US and do you feel that it unfairly targets Muslims?

Iqbal Mohammed: I’m not sure what impact it will have on the US, obviously those coming in from the banned countries for work will be badly affected. I imagine that there could be an indirect effect on US businesses that rely on skilled workers from these countries.

It's obviously not fair, because contrary to US law they appear to be targeting countries that are predominantly Muslim and the way that the Supreme Court dealt with this was quite absurd because they stated that because the law doesn’t mention specifically religion or Muslims, that it does not target them.

The minority of the Supreme Court who voted against the ban had decided that as Donald Trump had campaigned on a Muslim ban and then implemented the proclamation, but those who voted to maintain the ban, simply ignored the previous rhetoric.

Sputnik: If there was a reshuffle in the Supreme Court, could the ban be overturned later this year?

Iqbal Mohammed: One of the most startling things about the US Supreme Court is just how politically motivated and divided it is. This means that decisions are not based on the law, but on partisan decisions coming from the Supreme Court and I don’t think there will be any difference in November because unless another Supreme Court judge retires.

