UK Home Office to Go Through 3.6 Mln Applications From EU Citizens - Activist

Sputnik: What do you make of this announcement by the home office?
Magali Van Bulck: The Home Office announcement obviously we welcome any clarity at this stage as it’s obviously welcome because it’s been two years and we’ve been in limbo knowing nothing. These answers are only partial answers and that’s the crux of the issue thought. We still don’t have any certainty to any legal guarantees, these are only draft, a statement of intent really.
Sputnik: Do you think this is a good idea or are there still shortfalls in this?
Sputnik: Do you think the home office realise the scale of the task ahead?
Magali Van Bulck: I think the home office is underestimating how they manage demand, that’s something that’s been left out of their statement of intent. So they seem to be thinking that all EU citizens will be applying in small waves and they’ll be able to process that in the moment. But there will be a 50% increase, the home office goes through 7 million applications a year, they’ll have to go through 3.6 million applications as soon as the scheme opens. There is a huge error rate at the moment, there’s a 10% error rate at the moment, and how will EU citizens be sure their application will be processed in good faith.
*the3million group is the largest group of EU citizens in the UK.
