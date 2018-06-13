Register
21:13 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Right-wing protestors demonstrate against refugees, Islam and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2016. The sign reads: Volksschaedling (Enemy of the People)

    German MP: 'Merkel is Chancellor for Refugees, Not for German People'

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The murder of a teenage German girl in Wiesbaden by a rejected asylum-seeker is raising a debate in Germany about the country’s refugee policy. Sputnik discussed the incident with Sebastian Munzenmaier, an AfD member of parliament for Mainz, the home city of the slain girl.

    Sputnik: What would be your response to those who say that the asylum system in Germany partly to blame for what happened?

    Sebastian Munzenmaier: I would respond that these people are nearly right, because asylum system is not partly to blame — it is totally to blame. Since Chancellor Merkel opened our borders in 2015, no-one in Germany has any idea of who is living here. By our system we are not able to shift off even known terrorists.

    Our courts are totally over-challenged by the wave of cases and the government has no political will neither to get rejected asylum-seekers out of Germany, nor for preventing new ones from entering Germany.

    READ MORE: Migrants From Iraq, Turkey Suspected of Raping, Murdering Jewish Girl in Germany

    We lost our borders, we lost our justice system, we are betrayed by our government and we have hundreds of thousands of young Muslim men. Nobody knows where they come from and nobody knows who they are. So, yes, the asylum system is to blame for what happened.

    Sputnik: I suppose the $64 million question, is how can crimes like this one can be prevented? I think I know what the answer is going to be. It's not going to change the situation in Germany with all these Muslims. The Muslims are there to stay, I suppose. It's now down to regular education and allowing these Muslims to satisfactorily become part of the culture in Germany; but this is going to take time, isn't it?

    Sebastian Munzenmaier: Yes, but first of all we have to close the borders to further illegal immigration. And then we have to lock up all rejected asylum seekers in barracks and then they will be shifted off consequently according to German law. Third-parties that accepted asylum seekers, who are getting criminal, they are going to be shifted off.

    READ MORE: Jewish Girl's Murder in Germany Fuels Anti-Migrant Sentiment

    So, maybe we could debate that social security benefits will not be given in money, but in coupons for food, lodging, clothing, so that Germany gets less attractive for illegal immigrants searching for a better life. So these could be some possibilities.

    Sputnik: Angela Merkel's government is in peril, albeit a hung parliament. What is the way forward for this situation? What would you like to see to be done?

    Sebastian Munzenmaier: Our Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is the chancellor for refugees and not for the German people, so the Germans have to decide what they want. Do they want so-called "welcome politics," which Angela Merkel is doing? Or do they think: "Okay, we have to secure our borders, we have to secure our streets and all German people shall live in peace and without a threat of robbery, of death"?

    Related:

    Iraqi Refugee Suspected of Killing German Teen Girl Detained - Interior Minister
    Man Staging Knife Attack on Train in Germany Reportedly Eritrean Refugee
    Lagerfeld May Give Up German Citizenship Over Refugee Issue - Report
    Austria Considers Launching Checks at German Border Amid Refugee Inflow
    Germans Fear Increase in 'Lawless' No-Go Zones Amid Refugee Inflow - Poll
    Tags:
    refugee, asylum seekers, murder, opinion, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse