Register
15:58 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sudanese refugees, who said their names are Adam, center, and Anour, right, speak to media in front of the entrance of the occupied Gerhart Hauptmann School in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 27, 2014

    Jewish Girl's Murder in Germany Fuels Anti-Migrant Sentiment

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    332

    A 20-year-old Iraqi man, Ali Bashar, was arrested in northern Iraq on Friday at the request of German police. He has already admitted to killing 14-year-old Susanna Feldmann.

    The case has caused an angry uproar in Germany, with the Central Council of Jews in Germany making a statement to show sympathy for the victim.

    “A young life has been cruelly cut short. Our deepest sympathy goes to her relatives and friends,” the council’s president, Josef Schuster, said in a media statement released on June 7.

    Migrants walk in the so-called Mahgreb Quarter in Duesseldorf, Germany
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Migrants From Iraq, Turkey Suspected of Raping, Murdering Jewish Girl in Germany
    He added that even though “premature conclusions or speculation [about the case] are out of the question,” he expected judiciary “to come down just as hard on crimes by migrants as it does on crimes by Germans.”

    ”If someone abuses his privilege to remain in Germany as a guest, the consequences for his right of residence must be examined and the full force of the law applied,” he emphasized.

    Susanne Schroter, director of the Global Islam Research Center at Goethe University in Frankfurt, said that “there are no young women here” for migrants like Ali Bashar, young, single men, frustrated and aimless.

    “Many of these men believe that any woman who is not wearing a headscarf, who shows a bit of skin in the summertime, who drinks alcohol and smokes, is a ’slut’,” she added.

    A legislator from the right-wing Alternative for Germany party held a minute of silence for Susanna in the Bundestag on Friday and on Sunday, and two opposing rallies were held in Mainz with the participating political opponents coming together in an outpouring of sympathy for the murdered schoolgirl.

    Elio Adler, the Berlin-based founder of the Jewish nonpartisan political group Values Initiative, said that initial speculation about the crime’s possible anti-Semitic motivations have been quickly put to rest.

    Ali Bashar arrived in Germany in 2015, at the height of the inflow of refugees and other migrants from North Africa and the Middle East.

    READ MORE: Germany Braced for Crime Wave as Police Lose Control Over Migrants

    He was in the process of appealing the rejection of his asylum application, and police have said he is suspected in a string of previous offenses.

    In just the past two years, more than 1 million refugees — many of them Syrians — have inundated Germany as Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s borders.

    Merkel’s open-door policy has been widely criticized helping, propel the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany party to third place in last year’s parliamentary election.

    Related:

    Migrants From Iraq, Turkey Suspected of Raping, Murdering Jewish Girl in Germany
    At Least 10% of Crimes in Germany Committed by Migrants - Bavarian Police
    Tags:
    reaction, murder, rape, Jewish girl, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Global Islam Research Center, Central Council of Jews in Germany, Ali Bashar, Susanna Feldmann, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse