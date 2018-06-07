Register
05:28 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILES) In this file photo taken on March 17, 2015 a worker packs coils for delivery at the production site of a German steel company in Salzgitter. Imposed stiff tariffs by the United States on European, Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminium, that have come into effect on June 1, 2018

    Trump Tariff War Accelerates Disintegration of Atlantic Alliance - Analysts

    © AFP 2018 / Tobias SCHWARZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The escalating tariffs conflict between the United States and the 28-nation European Union (EU) is accelerating the process of the disintegration of the Atlantic alliance, analysts told Sputnik.

    The College of EU Commissioners endorsed on Wednesday the decision to impose rebalancing duties on the set of US products it had submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO) effective from July, as part of EU response to the steep US tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, the European Commission’s press release said.

    The filed complaints came in response to President Donald Trump’s decision announced on Friday to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico while aluminum imports were subject to a 10 percent duty.

    US Tariffs Seriously Damaging Ties With European Union

    The United States was inevitably inflicting serious damage on its own trade, economy and international relations, threatening the transatlantic relationship by plunging unilaterally into the tariffs conflict, University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner warned.

    "The logic of international commerce is well established and the implications of unilateralism [are] obviously deleterious," he said.

    World Trade Organization (WTO) logo at the entrance of the WTO headquarters in Geneva
    © Sputnik / Ruben Sprich
    WTO Confirms EU, Canada Filed Requests for Consultations Over US Import Tariffs
    However, Trump and his top advisers appeared oblivious to the dangers they were courting, Brenner observed.

    "The complicating factors are these: it is not evident that the Trump people understand these elementary facts of contemporary life; the influence of maverick friends of Trump who speak with him at length by telephone; and President who lacks any rational mind," he said.

    Far from helping the US domestic labor force, the tariffs clash and threatened trade war could only hurt them severely, Brenner predicted.

    "Workers will lose whatever happens. The only question is how much over what time frame. When the case eventually is adjudicated in the WTO, the US surely will lose," he said.

    Brussels was also certain to retaliate in ways that would inflict significant damage on the US economy, Brenner cautioned.

    FILES) In this file photo taken on March 17, 2015 a worker packs coils for delivery at the production site of a German steel company in Salzgitter. Imposed stiff tariffs by the United States on European, Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminium, that have come into effect on June 1, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Tobias SCHWARZ
    Third of US Voters Think New Aluminum, Steel Tariffs to Hurt US Economy - Poll
    The European Union "will make sure that retaliatory measures will inflict similar losses on the American economy. Also, some important economic sectors in the US will be hurt by losing access to European exports," he said.

    It remained to be seen if Trump was equally determined on a confrontation with Mexico and Canada, partners with the United States in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Washington is now renegotiating or if he would adopt a more pragmatic approach to those nations, Brenner said.

    The future of NAFTA "depends on whether the moves signal an emerging hard-line on the trade agenda across the board or Trump will seek a deal to offset the trade war elsewhere," Brenner added.

    EU More Likely Than US to Win WTO Dispute on Tariffs

    Independent Institute Center for Peace and Freedom Director Ivan Eland agreed that the WTO decision on the tariffs case with the EU was more likely to go against the United States.

    "The European Union has a reasonably good chance to win the WTO dispute, because the United States' ‘national security’ rationale for the tariffs is nonsense. Trump is using the ‘national security excuses to thinly disguise raw protectionism," he said.

    President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Canadian PM Rejects US Proposal for Bilateral Trade Deal as 'World Economic Order Under Attack'
    However, the European trading bloc faced the prospect of significant damage from a trade war with the United States too, Eland pointed out.

    "It's not just the steel and aluminum exports to the US that may be reduced by tariffs, but the wider damage that may be caused by a broader trade war with the United States. Even the EU's narrow retaliation for US steel and aluminum tariffs will hurt EU consumers… substantially," he said.

    Canada and Mexico also stood to lose substantially from the tariffs being impose do n them, Eland added.

    "The tariffs could have ill-effects on NAFTA, because they are also directed at Canada and Mexico, the United States' partners in NAFTA. The tariffs are unnecessarily egregious, especially to Canada, which is a large buyer of US steel," he said.

    US Workers Expected to Suffer From Tariffs Retaliation

    Eland also agreed with Brenner that US industrial workers were far more likely to be hurt than helped by the new tariffs.

    "The tariffs on aluminum and steel may help a narrow slice of American workers, but the retaliation of other countries on US products may make a wider slice of US workers unemployed or underemployed," he said.

    A worker walks by rolls of steel products at Posco steel mill in Pohang, south of Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 5, 2003
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    US Tariffs Policy Could Ignite 'Much Broader Trade War' - Analyst
    The wider impact of the tariffs would also be damaging to the United States, Eland observed.

    "Tariffs also hurt the general American economy. Nations' companies and industries only gain efficiency and increased productivity by robust, unfettered competition with the companies and industries of other countries," Eland said.

    There has been no weakening of NATO's transatlantic relations despite recent differences between the United States and Europe, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

    Related:

    WTO Confirms EU, Canada Filed Requests for Consultations Over US Import Tariffs
    Third of US Voters Think New Aluminum, Steel Tariffs to Hurt US Economy - Poll
    Canadian PM Rejects US Proposal for Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Tariffs Row
    Turkey Ready to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports - Cavusoglu
    Analysts Explain Possible Outcome of US Tariffs Policy: 'Workers Will Lose'
    Tags:
    competition, damage, security, aluminum, steel, commerce, disintegration, alliance, tariffs, Ivan Eland, Michael Brenner, EU, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse