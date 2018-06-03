Register
    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017

    'Tip of the Spear': Experts Consider Impact of Colombia's Pivot to NATO

    Opinion
    This week will split Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos has tweeted that the nation will soon formalize its status “as a global partner of NATO.”

    “We will be the only country in Latin America with this privilege,” wrote Santos, who added that this will improve “Colombia’s image” and allow the country “to be more present at the international arena.”

    ​Direct reinforcement of the status was planned for May 31 in frame of the visit to Brussels: “In Brussels we will have meetings with the executives of the European Union. Then we will formalize status of Colombia as a global partner of the NATO. This will allow us to conduct training and exchange information on organized crime.”

    ​“This program aims to work for strengthening the integrity of military forces. Colombia does not become a NATO member, we will not participate in the military actions of the Alliance,” Santos detailed. “Status of the ‘global partner’ is rather definite, these are Japan and Australia. But this does not mean that we become a full member,” the Colombian president said. Among the advantages of the new status will be cooperation in cyber security and the ability to buy weapons from Western manufacturers, which “have already brought a positive effect.”

    Despite clarifications, Santos’ announcement raised concerns among several countries in the region, especially in Venezuela. The country’s Foreign Ministry said, “Colombian authorities intend to become a guide to Latin America for the external military block with nuclear weapons, that, by any criteria, is a serious threat to peace and regional stability.”

    Colombian soldiers listen to an unidentified U.S. Special Forces trainer at a military base in Pueblo Tapao, northwestern Colombia, Friday, May 4, 2007
    Analyst Explains What Price Colombia Would Have to Pay for Joining NATO
    Venezuelan analyst Oglis Ramos told Sputnik that he would not exclude that “a plan for subjection of Latin America is taking shape. In this case it means subjection or military intervention in Venezuela, because this very country was one of the steadiest pockets of resistance to the imperial politicians in Latin America.”

    The expert is sure that the announcement made by the Colombian president is directly related to “the results of elections [in Venezuela], which was won by the President Nicolás Maduro.”

    Ramos added that Colombia has again confirmed its status of “the US aircraft carrier in South America” and noted that there are several US military bases in the country.

    Colombian soldiers listen to an unidentified U.S. Special Forces trainer at a military base in Pueblo Tapao, northwestern Colombia, Friday, May 4, 2007
    Colombia and Brazil Announce Border Controls as Venezuelans Flee En Masse
    Javier Colomo Ugarte, a doctor of geographical and historical sciences from Spain, doubts whether Colombia’s initiative “is directed primarily against Venezuela.”

    “This is done to use Colombia as a tip of the spear in case of aggression, because NATO is actually an aggressive block rather than defensive, it was conceived for attacks by different ways,” Ugarte asserted.

    Ugarte noted that behind all this there lies a Washington’s concern over “China’s and Russia’s promotion in Latin America.” Venezuelan Ramos agreed and added that the US is striving “to brake off close relations” between Caracas and Moscow, as well as burgeoning ties between Caracas and Beijing.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Colombia to Refrain From Joining NATO Operations Despite Partner Status
    Santos: Colombia to Become First NATO Global Partner in Latin America
