Register
18:57 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A street in Pristina. At the moment an emergency session began in the local parliament to approve Kosovo's independence from Serbia. File photo

    Professor Explains Who Stands Behind Violent Attacks on Kosovo Serbs

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Addressing an increase in Albanian attacks on Kosovo Serbs, Dusan Celic, Professor of Civil Law at the University of Pristina, told Sputnik that he's convinced the attacks were organized in order to "raise stakes " ahead of crucial talks about the fate of Kosovo.

    Dusan Celic, Professor of Civil Law at the University of Pristina in Kosovska Mitrovica, said that "in the Albanian political and social environment, nothing happens all of a sudden" and that a period of relative calm in Kosovo gave way to incidents involving attacks on Kosovo Serbs, which "began to occur every day."

    "This is a tendency rather than separated incidents. I am convinced that such frequent attacks are directed by numerous informal centers in Kosovo and Metohija. They are created by former followers of extremists from the Kosovo Liberation Army," Celic noted.

    READ MORE: Sleepless in Kosovo: A New Balkan War in the Making?

    He predicted that "the whole truth" will never be revealed and that judicial decisions that have been taken compel him to believe that they aimed to grapple with "a brawl in a restaurant rather than violence aimed at the entire [Serbian] people."

    "I'm afraid that if there is no reaction other than a verbal one to what is going on, there will be more consequences. State bodies should take more effective steps in order to protect Serbian people," Celic emphasized.

    According to him, neither international peacekeepers from KFOR (the Kosovo Force) nor the EU's EULEX mission in Kosovo can protect the Serbs, "but rather vice versa."

    READ MORE: Kosovo No Longer Needs EU Rule of Law Mission – Justice Minister

    "The presence of the international community's forces in Kosovo and Metohija only gives courage to the state-designated extremists from a self-proclaimed state, who continue to employ violence against the Serbs on a permanent basis," Celic concluded.

    Earlier, Serbia's Minister of Internal Affairs Nebojsa Stefanovic told Sputnik that "the Albanian side not only tries to make the process on normalization of the relations with Belgrade meaningless, but seeks to demonstrate that Serbs have no place, neither in Kosovo nor in Metohija.

    His remarks came after one of the front runners for the position of the Kosovo Prime Minister, Ramush Haradinaj, declared that if he wins there will be no place for Serbia or Serbian municipalities in Kosovo.

    READ MORE: Four Scenarios for Kosovo: From Frozen Conflict to Expulsion of Serbs

    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.
    © AFP 2018 / THIERRY CHARLIER
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo to Avoid Escalation
    In separate development in April, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that Albania and the partially recognized republic of Kosovo, also inhabited by Albanians, could reach a "union."

    The statement was followed by President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci saying that if Brussels "closed [the] door on Kosovo," all Albanians in the region would unite into one state.

    Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and some other countries do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dusan Celic are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Albanians Seek to 'Demonstrate That Serbs Have No Place in Kosovo'
    Kosovo Serbs 'Terrified' by Proposed Creation of 'Greater Albania'
    Kosovo Candidly Threatens Christian Serbs With Ethnic Purge
    Serbian President Vows to Send Troops to Kosovo If Serbs 'Massacred'
    Tags:
    steps, consequences, attacks, decisions, violence, incidents, Albania, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Contests Miss Russian Radio 2018
    Beauty Contest Miss Russian Radio 2018
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse