Journalist on Newly-Formed Italian Govt: 'the Two Parties Will Take Issue'

Italy has finally formed a government, following weeks of political chaos as two parties failed to agree terms with President Sergio Mattarella. Sputnik spoke with Claudio Gallo; Journalist for Italian national newspaper; La Stampa for more on the topic.

Sputnik: Could tensions arise between the Five Star Movement and the Lega following the formation of a government?

Claudio Gallo: The two parties contradict each other because the Lega Party is the party of the north and usually this kind of party is angry with the south who they accuse of paying less taxes and working fewer hours.

The Fiver Star Movement on the other hand is the party of the south because the voters mainly come from this region. Mainstream media has said today that there is a new populist government, but populism is more a style than concrete politics, so surely the two parties will take issue with each other, when ideological differences arise.

Sputnik: Could Italy withdraw from the Euro?

Claudio Gallo: It is possible but at the moment there is huge uncertainty in the markets. I suppose they will be very prudent, there was a very strong tug of war between Mattarella and the proposed economic minister Savona, where they talked about a plan B to leave the Euro.

The new foreign minister is very close to the EU, so surely they will not take drastic steps following the formation of the new government.

