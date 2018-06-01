Register
22:31 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian parliament

    Italy’s Lega Secures Enough Cabinet Posts to Roll Out Flagship Policies - Member

    © Wikipedia / Presidenza della Repubblica
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy’s eurosceptic Lega party has secured enough strategic ministerial posts in the new government to implement key points of its domestic and foreign policy agenda, Paolo Grimoldi, a secretary for the party in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, told Sputnik on Friday.

    "We secured all strategic ministerial posts in a new government to implement our domestic and foreign policy programs. We got the post of regional affairs minister, who will concentrate on bringing autonomy to Veneto and Lombardy regions, we got the post of agriculture minister to protect Italian-made products on the European market and worldwide. When it comes to the most important matter for Lega such as security, we secured the post of interior minister as well," Grimoldi said.

    The politician stressed that Salvini as a minister intended to reinforce existing bilateral agreements on the relocation of undocumented migrants and to stop illegal arrivals to the country. These measures, according to Grimoldi, could help Italy to save up to 5 billion euro ($5.9 billion).

    READ MORE: New M5S, Lega Cabinet Headed by Conte May Paralyze Country — Italian Lawmaker

    The two politicians also got the posts of deputy prime ministers. Lega party member Erika Stefani has secured regional affairs post, while Lega’s Gian Marco Centinaio is entitled to be in charge of a new ministry combining agriculture and tourism.

    The appointment of economist Paolo Savona as European affairs minister in the new Italian government is in line with the Lega party’s plans to initiate the process of lifting anti-Russia sanctions, Paolo Grimoldi, a secretary for the party in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, told Sputnik on Friday.

    "Our position on the need to lift anti-Russia sanctions has not changed. Paolo Savona’s appointment is in line with our program concerning sanctions," Grimoldi said.

    The politician suggested that the country’s new government was likely to meet pressure from the EU bloc amid its plans, noting, however, that Washington's recent decision to impose new 25-percent and 10-percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum could make it easy for Italy to persuade the rest of Europe to reconsider relations with Russia.

    "We understand that it will not be an easy road but we are absolutely determined to lift sanctions. The behavior of the US president [Donald Trump], who decided to impose tariffs, will help Europe to reconsider our relations with Russia," he said.

    Italian and EU flags
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    The EU's Italy Headache: Crisis Averted or Crisis Deferred?
    Earlier on Friday, the swearing-in ceremony for the new government was held in Rome. The previous day, then Prime Minister-Designate Giuseppe Conte announced his picks for the cabinet, appointing head of Lega Matteo Salvini as interior minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio as minister of labor and economic development.

    The Italian parliamentary election was held on March 4 and resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, got 37 percent of the vote. The Democratic Party won about 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority required to form a one-party government.

    Related:

    Juncker Lectures Italy on Corruption Amid Political Uncertainty
    Italian Prime Minister-Designate Conte Announces New Cabinet Ministers
    Cottarelli Refuses Italy's PM Post, While Lega, M5S Agree on Coalition Gov't
    Tags:
    cabinet, Lega Party, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse