Italy’s Lega Secures Enough Cabinet Posts to Roll Out Flagship Policies - Member

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy’s eurosceptic Lega party has secured enough strategic ministerial posts in the new government to implement key points of its domestic and foreign policy agenda, Paolo Grimoldi, a secretary for the party in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We secured all strategic ministerial posts in a new government to implement our domestic and foreign policy programs. We got the post of regional affairs minister, who will concentrate on bringing autonomy to Veneto and Lombardy regions, we got the post of agriculture minister to protect Italian-made products on the European market and worldwide. When it comes to the most important matter for Lega such as security, we secured the post of interior minister as well," Grimoldi said.

The politician stressed that Salvini as a minister intended to reinforce existing bilateral agreements on the relocation of undocumented migrants and to stop illegal arrivals to the country. These measures, according to Grimoldi, could help Italy to save up to 5 billion euro ($5.9 billion).

READ MORE: New M5S, Lega Cabinet Headed by Conte May Paralyze Country — Italian Lawmaker

The two politicians also got the posts of deputy prime ministers. Lega party member Erika Stefani has secured regional affairs post, while Lega’s Gian Marco Centinaio is entitled to be in charge of a new ministry combining agriculture and tourism.

The appointment of economist Paolo Savona as European affairs minister in the new Italian government is in line with the Lega party’s plans to initiate the process of lifting anti-Russia sanctions, Paolo Grimoldi, a secretary for the party in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Our position on the need to lift anti-Russia sanctions has not changed. Paolo Savona’s appointment is in line with our program concerning sanctions," Grimoldi said.

The politician suggested that the country’s new government was likely to meet pressure from the EU bloc amid its plans, noting, however, that Washington's recent decision to impose new 25-percent and 10-percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum could make it easy for Italy to persuade the rest of Europe to reconsider relations with Russia.

"We understand that it will not be an easy road but we are absolutely determined to lift sanctions. The behavior of the US president [Donald Trump], who decided to impose tariffs, will help Europe to reconsider our relations with Russia," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the swearing-in ceremony for the new government was held in Rome. The previous day, then Prime Minister-Designate Giuseppe Conte announced his picks for the cabinet, appointing head of Lega Matteo Salvini as interior minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio as minister of labor and economic development.

The Italian parliamentary election was held on March 4 and resulted in the M5S securing more than 32 percent of the vote. The center-right coalition, consisting of the Lega party, Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy movement, got 37 percent of the vote. The Democratic Party won about 20 percent of the vote. None of the parties obtained the majority required to form a one-party government.