Register
20:34 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Million Mask March organized by Anonymous in central London on November 5, 2015.

    EXCLUSIVE: How UK Cops Invented 'Domestic Extremism' to Justify Political Spying

    © Sputnik / Nikolai Gorshkov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    An internal UK Counter Terrorism unit document has revealed some of the groups British authorities view as ‘domestic extremists’. A campaigner has told Sputnik journalist Kit Klarenberg the file is a clear demonstration of how lacking in legal validity the phrase is.

    Dubbed 'Extremist Symbols and Flags', the document was seemingly prepared to support the UK government's controversial anti-radicalization program 'Prevent'. The strategy has been condemned for 'marginalizing and demonizing' Britain's Islamic population in some quarters.

    Spangled Banners

    This document's authors state in its introduction it is not intended to be "an exhaustive list of all extremist symbols that may be seen within the UK."

    Instead, it identifies a select number of flags and iconography of proscribed terrorist groups "known to have some material impact on the UK and its population at this time." The document was evidently not intended for public consumption — no mainstream media organization has reported on its contents, and it was removed from a number of official hosting sites June 6 — and no date of publication is offered.

    Opening page of 'Extremist Symbols & Flags' © UK Counter Terrorism Unit
    Opening page of 'Extremist Symbols & Flags' © UK Counter Terrorism Unit

    However, it describes neo-nazi group Scottish Dawn as being a proscribed organization in the UK, and then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd enacted the ban September 28 2017, clearly indicating it was produced since then.

    Terrorist or Not?

    The document repeatedly admits the immense difficulties of discerning an extremist group based purely on flags and symbols, even if only indirectly.

    For instance, the first section deals with 'Islamist Terrorism', listing Daesh, al-Qaida and Hezbollah — but notes while Hezbollah's militant wing is banned in the UK, its political wing isn't, and both use the same flag.

    Flag of Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Flag of Saudi Arabia
    Even more farcically, the next slide documents how the 'Shahada' symbol — Islamic creed — is used by the Abu Sayyaf, Jahbat al-Nusra and Taliban, among others, on their respective logos. However, it also acknowledges it is a prevalent symbol within Islam overall, featuring on the national flag of Saudi Arabia, and states "displaying it is not a cause for concern" — an important distinction to make, the authors clearly feel, as "the flag is often mistaken for the flags of Islamist extremist groups."

    'Domestic Extremism'

    Despite the issues inherent in identifying extremist organizations based on iconography alone, few could surely argue against the principle of police forces educating their staff on how to spot potentially violent elements on British streets. Nonetheless, the document's final slide — 'Domestic Extremism' highlights an area of extreme concern for many campaigners.

    'Domestic Extremism' Slide © UK Counter Terrorism Unit
    'Domestic Extremism' Slide © UK Counter Terrorism Unit
    "The label 'domestic extremism' is an invention of the police, used to justify intrusive surveillance on political campaigners. It currently has no basis in law and both the government and police have struggled to devise a credible definition robust enough to withstand legal scrutiny. It means pretty much whatever police want it to mean," Kevin Blowe, coordinator of the Network for Police Monitoring (Netpol), told Sputnik.

    Under pressure from campaigners, the Metropolitan Police concocted a 'working definition' of the term in 2014. 'Domestic extremism' is said to relate to "activity of groups or individuals who commit or plan serious criminal activity motivated by a political or ideological viewpoint." 

    However, there are numerous documented instances of the UK government designating particular groups, individuals and movements as ‘domestic extremist', despite officials simultaneously conceding they pose no risk to the public, and their activities are extremely unlikely to become criminal, let alone terroristic.

    For example, in 2016, opponents of fracking discovered their campaigning activities had been labelled 'domestic extremism' under the 'Prevent' strategy. In subsequent correspondence with the Home Office, an Observer journalist received confirmation from a department spokesperson that while Prevent "[safeguards] people at risk from being drawn into terrorism," support for anti-fracking "is not an indicator of vulnerability."

    The groups listed in the UK Counter Terrorism unit document are similarly problematic. The Animal Liberation Front is effectively dormant in 2018, while the Hunt Saboteurs Association no longer "uses direct action to stop fox hunting," and instead documents and prevents illegal hunting. Anonymous — described as an "international network of hacktivists" — has no history of violent activity, and the Antifa symbol is widely used by anti-fascists across the world — including football supporters.

    'Secretive, Unaccountable'

    Surveillance of 'domestic extremists' was for many years the responsibility of the National Domestic Extremism and Disorder Intelligence Unit (NDEDIU). Netpol had long-campaigned for its closure, and in 2017 it was absorbed into the National Counter Terrorism Police Headquarters. However, Kevin says the change is purely cosmetic, and the new body "remains the same secretive, unaccountable driver of mass surveillance on political dissent" as the unit(s) preceding it.

    As a result, UK police still employ the same approach to surveilling protests as they do for organised crime. They assess 'risks' and 'threats', creating detailed 'target profiles' on potential offenders and their associates. What this has resulted in, Kevin suggests, is intelligence-gathering on an industrial scale on protest movements, in order to build up pictures of the organisational structures, tactics and organisers of campaign groups and identify links with existing and potential allies.

    Victims of UK Police Spying Protest Outside Royal Court of Justice, London © Sputnik 2018
    Victims of UK Police Spying Protest Outside Royal Court of Justice, London © Sputnik 2018
    "This is why we see Forward Intelligence Teams at demonstrations, why on many protests everyone is photographed, and why some campaigners find themselves targeted at home. Inevitably this kind of profiling is often based on no actual criminal behavior, but an arbitrary and subjective assessment of individuals or groups. It can, however, lead to a different, more aggressive response to certain protesters compared to others," Kevin told Sputnik.

    Further complicating the issue, it's extremely difficult for individuals or groups to find out whether they've been designated 'domestic extremists' in the first place. Netpol has documented how campaigners who have attempted to use official channels, such as the 1998 Data Protection Act, to access the dossiers police may or may not have compiled on them are typically met with a wall of silence, and/or blanket refusal to disclose any information whatsoever.

    Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas poses for a photograph with a green question mark outside the entrance to Downing Street in central London on May 30, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas poses for a photograph with a green question mark outside the entrance to Downing Street in central London on May 30, 2017
    Even more egregiously, in some cases officials have even shredded evidence documenting their snooping on campaigners. In 2017, a whistleblower revealed to UK Green Party peer Jenny Jones that NDEDIU staff destroyed documents and deleted files to conceal the Unit's illegal hacking of environmental and social justice campaigners' emails.

    "The revelations that led to the establishment of the Undercover Policing Inquiry demonstrated how political policing, answerable to no-one, has a tendency to elevate the hunt for so-called ‘extremists' to the point of obsession. When there is so little scrutiny or accountability, the prospect of a conservative, traditionalist institution like the police identifying alleged "risk" entirely subjectively within entire communities, as they have done to British Muslims, is significantly increased. This is why we argues police have no business conducting surveillance based solely on people's political beliefs," Kevin concludes.

    Sputnik contacted the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit for comment, but as of June 1 is yet to receive a response.

    Related:

    UK Government Pledges to Fight Extremism... Despite Being Unable to Define It
    EXCLUSIVE: Victim of UK Spycop on Her Relationship With 'Man Who Didn't Exist'
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Victims of Undercover Policing Stormed Out of Public Inquiry
    UK Undercover Officer Sacked for 'Gross Violations of Fundamental Human Rights'
    Tags:
    police spying, undercover police, state surveillance, undercover police operative (UCO), Antifa, Anonymous, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse