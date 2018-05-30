Register
05:40 GMT +330 May 2018
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a banquet on the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018

    Expert Explains How North Korea Nuclear Issue Could Be Solved Without US

    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool
    Opinion
    210

    North Korean general Kim Yong-Chol is in Washington to try and revive the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. The visit could be part of preparation for a proposed meeting between Mr Kim and President Donald Trump. Both sides have been working to get the summit back on track after Trump announced he was pulling out.

    Sputnik spoke to Dr Zhiguang Yin lecturer in Chinese at University of Exeter about the summit and how even without the US, it could go ahead.

    Sputnik: How important is it that the North Korean general is heading to Washington?

    Zhiguang Yin: I think it is quite significant event, of course it demonstrates the sincerity coming from the North Korean and the South Korean side in regards to their meetings earlier this month. When Trump pulled out and then wanted back in the summit, North Korea showed real patience and demonstrated they are willing to restart the negotiations. I think this news could be quite important.

    Sputnik: Do you think the summit can be revived after the US president pulled out?

    Zhiguang Yin: It is important that the summit continues, I’m sure it is in the interest of North & South Korea and the interests of the US and nowadays in the interests of China, that the negotiations continue. Whether or not it will happen, the ball is well and truly in the court of the American side. In terms of the Libya style denuclearisation, we all know what happened in Libya, I sincerely doubt that North Korea would go on a follow a failed example. To call for a Libyan style denuclearisation from the American side is extremely irresponsible and demonstrates a sort of bullying.

    Sputnik: Do you think there can be an improvement in relations between the North & South Korea without the involvement of the US after the two leaders met again at the weekend?

    Zhiguang Yin: In the past few weeks we have seen how much influence China can still have on the North Korea nuclear issue. For the very first time in the past few years, the heads of the states of North Korea and China have met again, as have the leader of North and South Korea met in the last few weeks. Both have demonstrated that even without participation from the American side, the nuclear issue on the peninsula can still move forward.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
