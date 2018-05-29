Timing of New MH17 Accusations Clearly Linked to FIFA World Cup - Journalist

Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the timing that the investigators chose to reveal results of the probe?
Ulrich Heyden: For me it is obviously, that the timing is connected with the FIFA World Cup. The last year it was rather quiet around the case MH 17. The Dutch-investigators are only repeating their old accusations against Russia. They are not presenting new proofs. This “investigators” are acting perfidious and in the same way as the British investigators, who are claiming, that Russia is guilty for the attack on Sergej and Juli Skripal. Both are arguing without facts.
Sputnik: Some experts have noted that this another attempt to stir up Russophia right as Russia prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, what it your take on the matter? Investigators have stated that they will not release proof of Russia’s involvement in the incident, why do you think that is?
Ulrich Heyden: What further measures can the European Union introduce against Russia based on the results of this probe? A further step could be pressure against Russia in international organization and more pressure against Russian media and economic projects like North Stream 2. A part of the western elite wanted to exclude Russia as much as possible from the western world. But I think many people in the West are feeling, that the new accusations from the Dutch side concerning MH 17 are political motivated.
The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.
