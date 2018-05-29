Timing of New MH17 Accusations Clearly Linked to FIFA World Cup - Journalist

Ulrich Heyden, Russia-Ukraine correspondent for German Media "Der Freitag" and "Telepolis," has spoken to Sputnik about the new accusations against Moscow with regard to the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team's (JIT) investigation is one-sided.

Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the timing that the investigators chose to reveal results of the probe?

Ulrich Heyden: For me it is obviously, that the timing is connected with the FIFA World Cup. The last year it was rather quiet around the case MH 17. The Dutch-investigators are only repeating their old accusations against Russia. They are not presenting new proofs. This “investigators” are acting perfidious and in the same way as the British investigators, who are claiming, that Russia is guilty for the attack on Sergej and Juli Skripal. Both are arguing without facts.

Sputnik: Some experts have noted that this another attempt to stir up Russophia right as Russia prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, what it your take on the matter? Investigators have stated that they will not release proof of Russia’s involvement in the incident, why do you think that is?

© REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev Allegations by Bellingcat of Russia's Involvment in MH17 Crash Based on Old Fakes - Russian MoD They have no facts, that confirm a Russian guilt. They are afraid to proof all facts and arguments in the public space. The Russian ministry of defense had presented their own investigation in the matter. Why the Netherland investigators don´t have a critical look at the Russian facts and arguments? The Dutch investigators and other western institutions und media are using the case MH 17 to speed up Russophobia in the West. If they would be really interested to explore the reason of this tragedy, they could invite Russian experts for a public discussion. The way how the Dutch investigators are acting looks like a tribunal against Russia, which is supposedly cruel, aggressive and unpredictable.

Ulrich Heyden: What further measures can the European Union introduce against Russia based on the results of this probe? A further step could be pressure against Russia in international organization and more pressure against Russian media and economic projects like North Stream 2. A part of the western elite wanted to exclude Russia as much as possible from the western world. But I think many people in the West are feeling, that the new accusations from the Dutch side concerning MH 17 are political motivated.

