13:06 GMT +329 May 2018
    Dutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash

    Moscow: Inappropriate for Australia, Netherlands to Issue Ultimatums Over MH17

    The Netherlands, with the support of the world community, plans to continue to exert pressure on Russia over the case of the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok stated Monday.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was inappropriate for Australia and the Netherlands to issue Moscow with ultimatums over compensation for relatives of people killed in the downing of flight MH17.

    Russia has repeatedly provided international investigators with documentary evidence regarding the crash of MH17 in Ukraine, but they have been ignored, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    "All the documentary evidence is being rejected… which we’ve repeatedly provided, including the results of field tests, which the manufacturer of the Buk complex Almaz-Antey provided to the investigators," Lavrov said.

    He also noted that the information provided included primary data from Russian radars, according to which "the rocket could not take off from the point from where, as the investigation alleges, it was launched."

    The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) earlier presented the interim results of the investigation. The international team alleges that the Boeing was shot down by a Buk anti-aircraft weapon system, that belonged to the 53rd Air Defense Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from Kursk. Moscow categorically rejects these accusations.

    Malaysian Airlines’ Boeing 777, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014, near Donetsk, killing all 298 aboard.

    investigation, crash, MH17, Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Sergei Lavrov, Australia, Russia
