Register
16:08 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol

    'The US is NATO's Problem Child, Not Turkey' – Ex-Turkish Envoy

    © Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    During a report for the House of representative US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on Turkey’s plans to buy Russian S-400 systems with assurances that the US is working on measures to prevent that from happening. Sputnik has discussed his remarks with Faruk Logoglu, former deputy foreign minister and former Turkish ambassador to the US.

    The US Secretary of State noted in his report for the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs that Washington hopes that Ankara will never buy Russian S-400 systems as this could cause "a lot of problems between […] Turkey and the US." He also assured the committee that the US is exerting diplomatic pressure to ensure that this never happens.

    Former Turkish Ambassador to the US Faruk Logoglu is confident that the only reason the US is taking such a firm position against Turkey buying the S-400 is because Washington sees Moscow as its key competitor on the arms market. According to him, that's the only reason why the US is attempting to prevent a NATO member from acquiring the Russian air defense systems.

    READ MORE: US Presses Turkey to Drop Plans to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems

    Logoglu pointed out that these attempts reflect the long-standing issue in the US of supplying Turkey with NATO air defense systems. He is adamant that if Washington indeed had decided to sell Ankara its air defense systems, it would have already done so. Since it never happened, Turkey decided to buy Russian S-400 systems to defend its national interests, the former diplomat summed up.

    He also slammed America's criticism of Turkey's actions.

    "Pompeo called Turkey a 'problem child' of NATO. But he addressed those words the wrong way. If one is to pinpoint the 'problem child' in the NATO family, it would not be Turkey, but the US and its administration. Not only Donald Trump, but also his National Security Adviser John Bolton and [Secretary of State] Pompeo himself," Logoglu said.

    Washington is opposed to Ankara's decision to buy S-400 systems from Moscow. In mid-April, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell said Turkey's purchase of the S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia could negatively affect the delivery of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu promised retaliatory measures against Washington if it blocked the delivery of these jets.

    US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert assured that the nature of the US' concerns with Turkey's purchase of the S-400 systems centers on the weapon's interoperability with NATO armaments and is not about sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) of 2017.

    READ MORE: Is Turkey at a Crossroads Between US F-35 and Russian S-400?

    At the end of April, Cavusoglu pointed out that Turkey would consider purchasing the US-made Patriot missile air defense systems or any other if it was able to get a fair offer from its NATO allies.

    Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement to supply S-400 air defense systems to Ankara in December 2017. According to a statement by the Turkish defense industry secretariat, two S-400 batteries will be operated and serviced by the Turkish military.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Is Turkey at a Crossroads Between US F-35 and Russian S-400?
    CHP: Turkey to Purchase Russian S-400 Despite US Pressure
    Putin Slams US Over Pushing Turkey into Abandoning S-400 Deal With Russia
    Ankara Renews Vow to Counter Possible Non-Delivery of F-35s Over S-400 Purchase
    Israel Wants US to Keep F-35 'Upgrade Capabilities' Secret From Turkey – Reports
    Turkey Cannot Confirm Plans to Purchase Su-57 Jets Instead of F-35 - Source
    Turkey May Buy Russian Su-57 Jets, If Delivery of F-35 Jets Suspended - Reports
    Tags:
    national interests, S-400, NATO, Russia, United States, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse