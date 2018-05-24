Register
14:53 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2018

    Using Yuan for China-Germany Trade 'Would Dull US Sanctions, Serve as Leverage'

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2100

    Germany will stay committed to the Iran nuclear deal in spite of the US decision to pull out of the accord, Chancellor Angela Merkel said following talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday. Speaking to Sputnik, independent China strategist Andrew Leung outlined how Berlin and Beijing could enhance coordination and economic cooperation.

    Sputnik: Both Mrs. Merkel and China’s Li Keqiang have pledged to stand behind the existing deal with Iran. Moreover, analysts say that China and Germany can enhance their coordination in the Iranian nuclear deal now that the United States has pulled out. What efforts could the two nations undertake to this end?

    Andrew Leung: It's not just a question of China and Germany reacting to Donald Trump's scrapping the deal. It's also to do with President Trump's alleged or threatened sanctions against nations trying to deal with Iran and trying to enter in relationships with Iran. These kinds of sanctions would impact German businesses and other stakeholders; and of course they would affect China and other nations as well.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come out in defense of her staff, denying media reports that her administration lied about plans to reach a no-spying agreement with the United States.
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Merkel: Germany Remains Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal
    So I think the two leaders are likely to discuss how to react to that, and how to mitigate or avoid some of the sanctions, maybe by using the renminbi as the currency medium of transactions. Because after all, the US dollar still reigns supreme, and it's going to impact a lot of businesses in the whole range of the supply chain.

    Sputnik: What specific forms of cooperation do you think China and Germany or the EU in general could embark on to counter the US stance on trade, the North Korean issue, and of course the Iranian nuclear deal?

    Andrew Leung: Germany and the European Union, of course, are very, very big economies. In fact, combined, [the EU] is larger than the United States as far as the economy is concerned.

    Of course Germany and China are very important trading partners. China needs the import of German technology, sophisticated machinery, and Germany wants access to China's market for German businesses.

    A Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iranian Supreme Leader Sets 7 Conditions for EU to Keep Nuke Deal Alive
    Then of course [there is the fact that] the renminbi is increasingly being used for businesses involved with Chinese enterprises, particularly in the energy field and energy deals. For example gas [deals] between China and Germany and between China and Russia and other countries can be denominated in renminbi, thereby avoiding the use of the US dollar…. I think that can be a possible leverage for both countries to use.

    Like it or not, if the United States is intent on imposing all of these sanctions, I don't think the negative impact can be avoided entirely. But at least both countries can work together to mitigate some of the adverse impacts.

    Sputnik: We also have French President Emmanuel Macron set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the International Economic Forum, which has kicked off in St. Petersburg. What message do you think that these visits by Merkel and Macron to Beijing and St. Petersburg send to the Trump administration?

    Andrew Leung: I think that with the Trump administration increasingly being seen as unpredictable, tearing up international agreements at will and putting "America First" ahead of international rules enshrined in the WTO, I think the message will be to push forward [cooperation] between China and the European Union members and other members wanting to guard the rule-based international system.

    Yes, there are problems and international institutions need to be modified in tune with the changing times, not least of course the model of the European Union amongst its member states in relation to immigration and other issues. On the other hand, the international trade rules need to be safeguarded; they need to be upheld. 

    Otherwise it will be a free-for-all, a world where hegemons would exert their influence and sacrifice the interests of many, many other nations. This is not good for any particular country; it's definitely not good for the world order. And I think that would be the message being explained, expounded upon and held up in this international forum.

    Press conference of Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    EU Turns Toward Russia as Trans-Atlantic Union Bursting at Seams
    Sputnik: Given the Trump administration's unpredictability, do you think that this is creating an atmosphere in the world where we could see the forming of new allies? A form of cooperation or rapprochement between countries which were formerly less friendly?

    Andrew Leung: I think there is a great deal of cooperation needed to address the existing concerns. … The question is how to address these concerns in a calm, fair and open manner. Providing a forum, providing a dialogue, providing a clear-eyed approach to address these issues is the very essence of cooperation. There are many things that need changing in the light of changing dynamics and changing problems and aspirations of people. But it's important to look at how these problems should be addressed in a calm and non-confrontational manner.

    Andrew Leung is an independent investment consultant and China strategist. The views and opinions expressed by Mr. Leung are those of the contributor, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Watchdog: US-Chinese Agreement 'Does Nothing to Reduce Trade Deficit'
    'Chinese Were Prepared, EU Companies Were Not’ for US' Iran Sanctions - Analyst
    China, US Agree to Avoid Trade Wars, Chinese Vice Premier Says
    Have Chinese Tech Companies Found a Safe Haven From US Sanctions?
    German FM: US, Europe Remain Far From Compromise on Iran Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    expert commentary, yuan, trade, cooperation, European Union, Angela Merkel, Li Keqiang, Germany, China, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse