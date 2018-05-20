Register
20:38 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump (File)

    German Entrepreneur Slams US 'Diktat' Over Iran Sanctions

    © AFP 2018 / ROBYN BECK
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    370

    EU states have criticized the US decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and expressed their commitment to the agreement. However, many fear that the companies that do business in Iran might be affected by US sanctions. Sputnik discussed the issue with Michael Tockuss, a representative of the German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce Association.

    US law does not apply in the EU, and German companies shouldn't be dictated to about whom they are supposed to do business with, German entrepreneur Michael Tockuss said.

    "I believe it's important to say that we are talking about purely American legislation here. Therefore, one shouldn't act as if the US laws are automatically applicable to European companies," Tockuss said.

    "Imagine it the other way round, that the German Bundestag would pass a law and expect it to apply in California or Wisconsin. Everyone would just laugh about it. Therefore, Americans shouldn't be so easily allowed to force companies based in third countries to comply with their legislation," he added.

    READ MORE: EU Companies' Possible Withdrawal From Iran Contradicts Nuclear Deal — Tehran

    According to the expert, it is possible to protect European companies in various ways. At the moment, a law that bans European companies from complying with US sanctions against Iran is being discussed at the EU level.

    "European companies doing business with Iran could also be helped via fallback guarantees and reliable payment channels between Europe and Iran with the help of the ECB," the expert said.

    He also noted that Iran might consider switching its trade from the dollar to the euro. This has already been done in many spheres, except for the oil sector, Tockuss said.

    "That's a crucial point. China, for example, has already taken decisive steps. Oil has been traded in local currency on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Iran should also go in that direction, discuss it with its partners and stop selling its oil in dollars," the analyst argued.

    Commenting on the issue of whether the EU and Russia will be able stick to the nuclear deal without the US, Tockuss said that such a scenario is likely.

    "We think the chances are very good. The statements of the Federal Government, the European leaders as well as Russia and China are unanimous; everyone wants to stay committed to the Iran agreement," the analyst concluded.

    French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire gives a press conference at Bercy Economy ministry in Paris (File)
    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    French Minister Slams US as 'Gendarme of Planet' Amid Sanctions Threat to EU Firms
    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Along with the withdrawal from the agreement, the United States is restoring all sanctions against the Middle Eastern country, including secondary ones in relation to other countries that conduct business with Iran, which were suspended in the framework of the JCPOA.

    Other signatories to the JCPOA have criticized Trump's decision to unilaterally pull out of the deal and have confirmed their commitment to the agreement.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Chinese Were Prepared, EU Companies Were Not’ for US' Iran Sanctions - Analyst
    EU States, Russia, China to Discuss New Iran Deal, Leaving US Sidelined - Report
    EU Blocking Statute Against Anti-Iran US Sanctions May Fail to Protect Companies
    Tags:
    business, sanctions, United States, Iran, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse