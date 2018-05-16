'To Get US Help, UK Funds Anyone Useful in Confrontation With Russia' - Author

Sunday Mail journalist Peter Hitchens has tweeted that London allocated hefty sums for the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. He questioned the group's independence given that the organization defines itself as not linked to any political body. Sputnik discussed the matter with Fulvio Scaglione, independent Italian journalist and writer.

Sputnik: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights describes itself as an impartial organization and it is often quoted by Western media that believe it to be a reliable source of information. What are your thoughts regarding the credibility of this organization and its purported impartiality?

Scaglione: Well you know the organization has been founded and is now still directed by a very well-known former opposer of Mr. Bashar Assad. So there is no possibility that the organization itself can be neutral.

That's very clear to me and I think to everybody who really wants to know the truth about that. The organization is part of a very well-orchestrated effort to organize and to direct the Western public opinion in one very precise direction.

You know, the United Kingdom has always been on the frontline in a strategy of confrontation with Russia. It put itself even farther on this way after Brexit because by exiting the European Union, they desperately need help and cooperation from the United States.

The United Kingdom is financing every organization from Polish ones to Ukraine who can be useful in a strategy of confrontation with Russia. So there is no surprise about the British government financing the Syrian Observatory in Coventry.

