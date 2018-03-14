Register
11:59 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian pro-regime supporters dressed in military uniform stand in front of a mural of President Bashar al-Assad during a rally in Damascus. File photo

    'Assad Has Won': US Centcom Chief Wants to Contend Russia's Influence in Syria

    © AFP 2018/ Louai Beshara
    World
    Get short URL
    10251

    Speaking at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, commander of US Central Command Joseph Votel has specifically touched upon the situation in Syria and Russia's role there.

    Army general Joseph Votel, head of the US Central Command has admitted that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government forces are prevailing in the war in Syria.

    When asked by Senator Lindsey Graham whether it is "too strong a statement that, with Russia and Iran's help, Assad has won the civil war in Syria," Votel did not mince words.

    People are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    People are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2018

    "I don't think that is too strong of a statement. I think they have provided [Assad with] the wherewithal to be ascendant at this point," Votel told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

    He also referred to continued Russian air operations in Syria, which Votel said had shored up Assad's control of parts of the country, especially around the capital and other major large cities.

    READ MORE: US Poised to Create Garrison State in Syria – Turkish General

    As far as Assad's possible ouster is concerned, Votel said that he does not know "that that's our particular policy at this particular point."

    He warned that Assad's victory "means we will contend with this influence of Iran in this particular area and the influence of Russia."

    Votel's remarks came after he accused Moscow of acting as "both arsonist and firefighter" in Syria late last month.

    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
    US-Led Coalition Reportedly Bombs, Kills Civilians in Eastern Syria Again
    Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, for his part, underscored that "the most difficult circumstances for the civilian population of Syria exist in the areas controlled by the US-led coalition and the groups the armed opposition it is controlling."

    At least 330,000 people have been killed in the civil war in Syria which started on March 2011, according to UN. Russia's air campaign is there at the behest of President Assad, while the US presence in Syria was never approved by the country's government.

    Related:

    MoD: Russia to Respond if its Military Threatened by Possible US Strike in Syria
    Moscow Exposes Nusra's Chemical Attack as US Warns It's Ready to Act in Syria
    UK, US De Facto Confirmed Support of Syria Terrorists - Russian Diplomat
    US-Led Coalition Reportedly Bombs, Kills Civilians in Eastern Syria Again
    Tags:
    forces, ouster, government, civil war, Bashar Assad, Joseph Votel, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok