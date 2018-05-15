Register
16:26 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iraqi Shiite cleric and leader Moqtada al-Sadr (C-L) shows his ink-stained index finger and holds a national flag while surrounded by people outside a polling station in the central holy city of Najaf on May 12, 2018 as the country votes in the first parliamentary election since declaring victory over the Islamic State (IS) group

    Meet the Iraqi Shiite Cleric Whose Coalition Just Won Country's Election

    © AFP 2018 / Haidar HAMDANI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sairun, an ideologically diverse electoral coalition led by influential Iraqi Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr, has attained a comfortable lead in Saturday's parliamentary vote, giving its leader the chance to determine the country's political future. But who exactly is al-Sadr, and what does he want for Iraq? Sputnik takes a closer look.

    According to Iraq's electoral commission, the coalition of the 44-year-old populist cleric, anti-corruption activist, and former anti-American militia leader has won a plurality across much of the country. Amid voter turnout of 44.52%, or 10.7 million people, the Sairun bloc took at least 1.3 million votes, giving it 54 seats in the country's 328-seat unicameral parliament.

    Iraqi soldiers prepare to cast their votes in early voting for Iraq's security forces, prisoners and hospital patients ahead of Saturday's national parliamentary elections, in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 10, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Karim Kadim
    Source Reveals Outcome in Iraqi Parliamentary Election
    Sairun's electoral success was an unpleasant surprise for the Nasr coalition of Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, supported by Washington, as well as the Shiite Fatah Alliance of ex-transport minister and militia commander Hadi Al-Amiri, a prominent ally of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. With the two blocs broadly considered the favorites to win Saturday's vote, the al-Sadr-led coalition's unexpected showing appears to have put a spoke in their plans.

    Al-Sadr himself did not run, and is not eligible to become the country's next leader. Still, his bloc's strong showing means he has a chance to serve as a political kingmaker.

    Enemy of America, But No Ally to Iran, Either

    Coming from a well-known family of Shiite theologians, Moqtada Al-Sadr first made a name for himself in the aftermath of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. At that time, he organized a political and military movement known as the Mahdi Army in Sadr City area of Baghdad and further south, becoming a thorn in Washington's side and waging a guerrilla war against the coalition occupation forces. After the US withdrew from Iraq in 2011, al-Sadr temporarily retreated from politics, reemerging in the mid-2010s to criticize government corruption, challenge Baghdad's warming ties with Tehran, and urge all foreign forces, including Iranian ones, to leave the country after the end of the war against Daesh.*

    Political Transformation: From Radicalism to Moderation

    Al-Sadr returned to the political spotlight began in 2016 when, together with Iraq's not insignificant Communist Party, the former militia leader organized mass anti-corruption demonstrations in the country's capital. The protests, which soon turned into a weekly affair, saw the cleric stepping out calling for reforms, the removal of incompetent ministers and the elimination of the religion-based quotas which determine the composition of the cabinet. Only Iraq's difficult war against Daesh seemed to restrain al-Sadr and his followers from overthrowing the government entirely. Notably, Mahdi Army veterans took part in the war.

    Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest demanding an overhaul of the elections supervision commission ahead of provincial elections due in September, in Baghdad,Iraq February 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani
    Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest demanding an overhaul of the elections supervision commission ahead of provincial elections due in September, in Baghdad,Iraq February 11, 2017

    After Baghdad declared victory over Daesh in late 2017, al-Sadr announced plans to create a new bloc including his Sadrist Movement, the Communists and other parties to contest the May 15 parliamentary elections.

    Visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in 2017, and calls for Iranian ally President Bashar Assad to step down in Syria in April of that year have prompted concerns from some observers in Tehran. However, al-Sadr has presented himself as a peacemaker, offering to mediate negotiations to iron out difficulties in relations between the Gulf monarchy and the Islamic Republic.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Iraqi Shi'ite leader Muqtada al-Sadr in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2017
    © REUTERS
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Iraqi Shi'ite leader Muqtada al-Sadr in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2017

    Enjoying widespread support among the country's poor and dispossessed, particularly the country's Shiite majority, al-Sadr now has the opportunity to help determine the country's political future. 

    The Sairun bloc's next task will be to negotiate with other blocs to try to determine the next government. Al-Sadr's win does not necessarily mean al-Abadi's ouster. In late 2017, the cleric called on Abadi to "finish what he began in the past four years." On Monday, as news of his unexpected victory emerged, al-Sadr called on the country's main coalitions to work together for the sake of Iraq's future. 

    Iraqi Air Force helicopters
    © REUTERS / Thaier al-Sudani
    Syrian General Explains Key Difference Between Iraqi, US Strikes in Syria
    Given the concessions and power-sharing which will be required of any new coalition government, it's uncertain how al-Sadr's political rise will affect Baghdad's partnership with Iran and the United States, or the Iraqi military's ongoing campaign of airstrikes in Syria against the remnants of the Daesh caliphate. In any case, the next government, to be formed on the basis of Saturday's vote, will have the unenviable task of governing Iraq for the next four years.

    *A terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Syrian General Explains Key Difference Between Iraqi, US Strikes in Syria
    Iraqi Court Sentences to Death Terrorist Who Killed Russian Diplomat in 2006
    Iraqi Air Force Destroys Daesh Command Center in Syria - Reports
    Source Reveals Outcome in Iraqi Parliamentary Election
    Pompeo: US Hopes Newly Elected Iraqi Parliament to Form Inclusive Government
    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, election results, Muqtada al-Sadr, Iran, United States, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse