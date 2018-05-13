Register
19:37 GMT +313 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd sits next to Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party as they attend the unveiling of the statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett on Parliament Square, in London, Britain, April 24, 2018

    Party Split: Corbyn Skeptic About EU, While Other Labour MPs Support It - Prof.

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Five Labour Party MPs have demanded a new referendum on the United Kingdom's withdrawal deal from the European Union. At the same time, the Labour Party insists that Britain should leave the EU's single market and customs union and negotiate new terms.

    This comes after 83 party members voted for an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that would keep the country in the European Economic Area.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Martin Smith, a professor at the Department of Politics at the University of York.

    Sputnik: What does the proposed referendum tell us about the state of affairs in the Labour Party?

    Martin Smith: I think that the problem's that the Labour, like the Conservatives, is that the party is split on the issue. The difference of the Conservative Party is that Labour's split is really between the leadership and the rest of the MPs and many of the members. Whilst Jeremy Corbyn has been for a long time been a skeptic about the European Union, many Labour MPs are strongly supportive of the European Union. And even if they recognize that Britain now has to leave, they want to remain in the single market and the customs union.

    READ MORE: Tories Reportedly Warn PM May of Party Losing Trust 'For Generations'

    Sputnik: Do you think more MPs will break ranks?

    Martin Smith: Whether they break ranks depends on the line that Jeremy Corbyn takes. I think you have seen his position shift, actually, since the referendum, where at one point he was very opposed to staying in the single market or the customs union and I think the Labor's position on that has softened quite a lot. I think whether the party stays together, depends a bit on what position Jeremy Corbyn takes in a few weeks' time.

    Sputnik: How can this ongoing struggle affect the party's position on Brexit and do you expect any changes could be made?

    Martin Smith: I think that, actually, that Labour's position, as I said, is changing. Part of the issue is that Labour will want to try to exploit divisions within the Conservative Party if they can, as a party, agree on a line on Britain post-Brexit that keeps the party together. That puts him in a stronger position to create problems for the Conservative Party. So, I think there's a lot of pressure on Labour to shift to a softer position on Brexit and I think a lot of their voters want a softer position and a large number of their MPs. So I think we will start to see Labour's position shift.

    READ MORE: Policy Mistake? Bank of England's Rate Decision May Be Based on Misleading Data

    Sputnik: And what would this all mean for Mr. Corbyn given that he is under a barrage of criticism himself?

    Former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Farage's Fury as He Calls Anti-Brexit House of Lords 'Traitors in Ermine'
    Martin Smith: I think Jeremy Corbyn's position is safe at the moment. I the problem would come if he took a very hardline position on Brexit which went against the views of the majority of the party. I think the issue is that this is so fundamental that if he doesn't get it right, it will cause divisions in the party.

    Sputnik: Could we be talking about a looming full-blown crisis for the Labour and, if yes, what scenarios and ways out do you envision?

    Martin Smith: To be honest I don't think it will lead to a full-blown crisis. I think the party leadership is quite aware of the views of MPs and the members. And I think it's quite aware of the need to exploit Conservative difficulties. So I think the pressure on Corbyn and the leadership will be to try to get to a position that has the support of the MPs and the members. So I don't think actually he is going to get to a crisis. I think there's enough support for a soft Brexit within the Labour Party to pull Corbyn back into that position.

    READ MORE: UK Needs Customs Union to Avoid Hard Border in Ireland - Ex-PM

    Sputnik: And what about the Tories? Do you think they would be able to take advantage of the situation?

    Martin Smith: Of course the Conservatives have real problems in relation to Europe and the party's fundamentally split. I think they might see this as a bit of a light relief for them but actually, it doesn't resolve the problems they even have at cabinet level in terms of what Britain should do post-Brexit. So I think this is pretty much a side issue for the Conservatives because they've got such fundamental problems on this issue themselves.

    The views and opinions expressed by Martin Smith are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, British Conservative Party, European Union, British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse