Register
13:54 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Facebook

    Jihadi Social Net: Scholar Sheds Light on 'Level of Radicalization on Facebook'

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Facebook allowed Daesh extremists to find one another through the network's suggested friends feature. According to reports citing a study, Facebook helped thousands of terrorists around the globe form new larger networks and recruit new members.

    Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Jan Ali, a senior lecturer on Islam and modernity in the school of humanities and communication arts, and a community and research analyst in the religion and society research center at the University of Western Sydney.

    Sputnik: Were you surprised when you learned about this news?

    Dr. Jan Ali: Not really because we have received some feedback from colleagues who have been involved in researching radicalization and terrorism, these issues have been discussed and there is a level of concern about social media being used by terrorist organizations to recruit people now.

    Sputnik: How disturbing is this study in your view? And how serious is the issue of online radicalization?

    Facebook
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Facebook Eyes Major Reorganization Following Data Breach Scandal - Reports
    Dr. Jan Ali: According to the experts in the area, including the intelligence officers, there is a level of radicalization taking place in social media, Facebook, for instance, and through other means, not much empirical research is there, and academics and sociologists would be more keen of having empirical evidence of this happening rather than simply referring to anecdotes regarding radicalization, but definitely there is a level of radicalization taking place through different platforms in the context of social media.

    Sputnik: Researchers have noted that Facebook was taking a low-level effort approach to finding and eliminating the offending accounts, why do you think that is?

    Dr. Jan Ali: I'm not really sure why this is the case, again, the data is not there, not much empirical research is done, but I think also Facebook or social media more generally, when the technicians, the engineers that developed such a platform, such a means of communication, I'm not really sure how much were they in communication with other stakeholders, with other experts in different fields who could have advised that some kind of mechanism needs to be developed within the communication system, so that this kind of things can be managed, and, if detected, can be eliminated.

    READ MORE: Busted! Stolen Topless Pic on Facebook Gets 144 Likes, Lands Poster in Court

    So for example, whoever designed Facebook, the technicians involved, did they really think of terrorists using such a platform, I'm not really sure if they did, and also the level of communication and interaction with other experts in the field, for example, those who actually study terrorism, radicalization, their forecast about where this is going, what is expected in the future from such terrorist organizations.

    Sputnik: Whose responsibility is it to confront terrorism online, is it the law-enforcement officers or is Facebook's?

    Dr. Jan Ali: Terrorists don't discriminate against any particular organization or particular individuals. Terrorist also target Muslims themselves although they fight in the name of Islam, so I think it's everyone's responsibility, even the responsibility of individuals, and I think if everyone takes responsibility in being vigilant, have the resources to communicate any act of terror or suspect any act of terror taking place or being organized and will report back to the authorities, will be a responsibility well carried out.

    Sputnik: What measures need to be taken by social media platforms and lawmakers to counter it?

    Dr. Jan Ali: I think lawmakers have taken some steps to counter it. I know for sure in Australia that Australia has got one of the largest pieces of legislation regarding countering violent extremism. As for social media platforms, yes, I think they need to take measures to manage or counter radicalization and violent extremism that organizations such as ISIS are trying to use to recruit people.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

     

    Related:

    Some US Users Started to Log in Facebook Less Often After Data Leak Scandal
    Daesh Make 'Friends': Facebook Blamed for Introducing Terrorists to One Another
    German Minister: Facebook's Handling of Private Data 'Unacceptable' - Reports
    Tags:
    radicalization, jihadism, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse