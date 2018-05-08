Busted! Stolen Topless Pic on Facebook Gets 144 Likes, Lands Poster in Court

A British woman ended up arrested and convicted by a court after she posted a partially nude picture of her rival online.

Chanelle Leadbeater, a 24-year old native of the British town of Middlesbrough, was arrested and stood trial after an altercation with her long-time antagonist, which ended with the young woman posting a topless picture of her foe on Facebook, The Daily Mirror reports.

According to the prosecution, "there is a long history of bad feeling between the two" women, dating back to their high school years.

During their row, Leadbeater managed to procure a topless picture of her opponent and post it on Facebook; even though she removed the picture prior to her arrest, the image managed to accrue 144 likes, and the very fact that it was available to the public left her victim "extremely embarrassed and humiliated."

Later, Leadbeater appeared at her antagonist’s home and tried to challenge her to a fight, and then attacked her car.

The court sentenced Leadbeater to "a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation activity requirement days and 120 hours of unpaid work," and ordered the woman to pay her victim 300 pounds in compensation.