Register
18:23 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Three North Korean soldiers look at the South side at the spot where a North Korean soldier crossed the border at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea

    Inter-Korean Summit Could Help South Korea Have Voice in Future Peace Talks

    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - By hosting a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has raised his country’s position in the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula and could continue to play an important facilitating role between Pyongyang and Washington in future negotiations, experts told Sputnik.

    At 9:30 am (00:30 GMT) local time on Friday, Kim Jong Un is expected to cross the military demarcation line in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas, becoming the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korean territory since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

    Kim Jong Un’s official meeting with the South Korean president is expected to kick off at 10:30 am (01:30 GMT) at the Peace House in Panmunjom. Following their first round of talks in the morning, the two leaders will have lunch separately and hold a tree-planting ceremony in the afternoon, before engaging in the second round of talks.

    READ MORE: North Korea's Nuclear Test Site Collapsed, Needs to be Monitored — Chinese Study

    According to South Korean presidential secretary Im Jong Seok, the leaders of the two Koreas will sign an agreement and issue a joint statement at the end of their one-day summit.

    South Korea Voice Heard

    The South Korean president, known for his liberal position toward North Korea, has promoted engagement with Pyongyang since taking office in last May. But Moon’s friendly approach failed to stop the rapid advance of North Korea’s nuclear arms program in the following months, as Pyongyang proudly claimed the completion of its nuclear missile program in November last year.

    North Korean soldiers stand guard prior to a reunification rally in the border village of Panmunjom at the DMZ in North Korea, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Dita Alangkara
    Korean Chiefs to Meet in Demilitarized Zone Early Friday
    North Korea only started to change its position on negotiations after the New Year, when Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to hold talks and sent a delegation to take part in the Winter Olympics held in South Korea. Following a South Korean special envoy’s visit to Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un agreed to hold a formal meeting with Moon and expressed interests in meeting US President Donald Trump, who took up the offer from the North Korean leader.

    Despite failing to bring Kim Jong Un to the negotiation table in the beginning, Moon’s efforts in promoting engagement have paid off, because it helped preserve South Korea’s role in the ongoing nuclear crisis, which had been dominated by Pyongyang and Washington, political analysts suggested.

    "South Korea’s voice has increased in the discourse. Prior to the current announcement of the summits, the United States had its voice as loud as it could be and North Korea had its voice in the same manner. South Korea’s voice was basically hidden. It voice was not heard in the US discourse whatsoever. By pushing the summits, South Korea has gotten its voice to not only be heard in the United States, but also to be heard internationally. I think that’s a pretty good achievement," Jeffrey Robertson, a visiting fellow at the Asia-Pacific College of Diplomacy of the Australian National University and an assistant professor at Yonsei University in Seoul, told Sputnik.

    Kim’s Game

    However, South Korean scholars pointed out that this is the exact narrative the Moon administration tried to present.

    "One view the Moon administration wants to promote is that this [summit] is the president’s achievement, because he wanted to invite North Korea to the negotiation table since the very beginning after he took office. The Moon administration wants to claim the credit for this [summit]. But this is a minority view in South Korea," Kim Byoung-joo, affiliate professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, told Sputnik.

    Professor Kim expressed skepticism of such views, because Kim Jong Un looks to be in control of how the events unfolded.

    "The majority view in South Korea, among those who are not friendly or support the Moon administration, is that Kim Jong Un is doing this whole thing by himself. That’s because he has achieved what he claims at full nuclear capability and now he has forced the United States come to the negotiation table. In return, North Korea would get what he has wanted for a long time, which is the security guarantee. Despite all the things that have happened, the United States has to guarantee the survival of the Kim regime in North Korea. This is Kim Jong Un playing his own winning game," he said.

    Chinese North Korea watchers shared similar views on Kim Jong Un’s dominant position in dictating the current negotiations.

    "The summit could take place primarily because of North Korea changing its position. Moon has no deciding power in this, because he repeatedly called for negotiations with North Korea after he took office and North Korea did not even bother to respond. Only after North Korea decided to take part in negotiations, the talks could take place. In this whole process, Moon is just being played by Kim Jong Un," Zhang Liangui, an expert on North Korea at the Central Party School, which trains Chinese officials in Beijing, told Sputnik.

    Messenger Role

    Nevertheless, South Korea has a chance to continue to play the role of messenger between Pyongyang and Washington after the summit on Friday, Professor Kim from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies noted.

    "The summit tomorrow is a stepping stone or path toward the summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un. We heard reports that the South Korean government is working on setting up a summit between Trump and Moon before the summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un. Based on the discussion [with Kim Jong Un tomorrow], which may not be fully disclosed publicly, Moon will have a lot of things to tell Trump or guide him or even persuade him in order to have a more fundamental agreement between Pyongyang and Washington," he said.

    The Seoul-based expert argued that the messenger role could also help South Korea secure its national interests during negotiations between North Korea and the United States.

    "One of the important points Moon could offer Trump is to never accept the demand [from North Korea] of withdrawing US troops or reduction of US military presence and joint military defense [in South Korea]. Somehow, Moon probably would also explain to Trump that ‘complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization (CVID)’ will have to be the case. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult to convince the public in South Korea and the United States," he said.

    But Zhang, the Beijing-based Chinese expert, believes South Korea’s voice could be very limited in the upcoming North Korea-US talks.

    "The value of South Korea is to play the role of a messenger for North Korea, to deliver the important message that it is willing to improve relations with the United States. After Trump agreed to meet with Kim Jong Un, North Korea has established direct communication channels with the United States, as shown during CIA director Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang. It [North Korea] does not need South Korea to deliver its messages anymore," he said.

    Kim Jong Un is expected to hold an official meeting with Trump in May or June, as both sides are still trying to pick the right location for the first summit between North Korea’s leader and a sitting US president.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Dialogue With N Korea Possible After S Korea, US Summits With Pyongyang - Abe
    Anti-THAAD Protest in S Korea: What it's All About and Who Could Benefit From it
    Mattis Says ‘A Lot of Reasons for Optimism’ on North Korea Talks
    Tags:
    talks, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse