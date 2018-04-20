Register
16:02 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The Icehouse in Grimsby was built in 1898 and produced ice in the days before refrigeration

    After Brexit, Where Will Cash Come From to Save Port Home of UK's Fishing Fleet?

    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Until the 1980s the UK port of Grimsby was home to one of the biggest fishing fleets in the world. Sputnik spoke to Nick Triplow, an author and expert on the history of the fishing industry, about the prospects for renovating the docks district, which was recently granted Conservation Area status.

    It is known as The Kasbah and for 100 years, until the mid-1980s, it was a thriving area where thousands of men and women worked.

    But then came the so-called Cod Wars between Britain and Iceland, followed by the adoption of the EU Common Fisheries Policy, and Grimsby fell into a steep decline.

    Nowadays only a handful of trawlers call the town their home port and, although it remains a major fish market and the UK's biggest seafood processing town, the Kasbah and the surrounding streets are facing oblivion.

    Grimsby ranks in the lowest percentile when it comes to deprivation and has become a byword for industrial decline. In 2015 the town was up in arms at its portrayal by Sacha Baron Cohen in the comedy, Grimsby.

    But there is hope at hand.

    In October last year North East Lincolnshire Council granted it Conservation Area status and plans are afoot by Associated British Ports (ABP) — who own the majority of the land — to renovate the area.

    The Kasbah area of Grimsby was once thriving but is now largely derelict
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    The Kasbah area of Grimsby was once thriving but is now largely derelict

    'Fantastic News for Grimsby'

    "This is fantastic news for Grimsby. The Kasbah is a very special place that has huge potential for regeneration," said Louise Brennan, Planning Director, East Midlands at Historic England at the time.

    "Across the country, developers and businesses are repairing and reusing historic buildings, turning local history into economic success. We believe that making the Kasbah into a Conservation Area will help make this happen in Grimsby," she added.

    But with Brexit due to come into force in March 2019, Grimsby will not be able to call on the huge amounts of European Union regeneration grants which have breathed life into other UK towns.

    Grimsby remains a major fish processing center but most of the fish is imported
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    Grimsby remains a major fish processing center but most of the fish is imported

    Grimsby Voted for Brexit

    In the June 2016 referendum around 70 percent of people in Grimsby voted for Brexit.

    Nick Triplow, the author of Distant Water: Stories from Grimsby's Fishing Fleet, explained why the area is so anti-European. 

    "There remains a hefty UKIP vote and there was a big majority for Brexit. The context for that is that many people still blame the EU for the demise of the fishing industry," Mr. Triplow told Sputnik.

    Earlier this year former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and other campaigners dumped fish in the Thames near the Houses of Parliament in protest at Theresa May's inability to free Britain from the Common Fisheries Policy during the Brexit transition period.

    But Mr. Triplow said it was unrealistic to think the British fishing industry could be salvaged after Brexit.

    'Pipedream' To Expect UK Fishing Fleet to Return

    "Right up until the mid-1980s Grimsby was a huge fishing port but it's a pipedream to think it could be resurrected. There are no fish stocks anyway and it would depend on huge investment. Where's that going to come from?" Mr. Triplow told Sputnik.

    He said there had been many different schemes over the years to breathe new life into the Kasbah area but each had come to nought.

    "The land is owned by ABP so you need their consent to do anything but previous regeneration bids were always scuppered by them. They were simply more focused on the new car dock and bringing in timber and they weren't engaged with the regeneration process," Mr. Triplow told Sputnik.

    But Dafydd Williams, head of communications and corporate affairs with ABP Humber, said ABP Grimsby's port had a "major role to play" in the town's future.

    "The Kasbah is a great example of this as the historic buildings have the potential to attract new jobs and growth for the local area with the right investment and support. ABP is delighted to be working closely with North East Lincs Council and Historic England to help to make better use of the Kasbah whilst preserving its heritage for future generations. We are looking forward to working side by side with the local council in the hope of bringing new business across to the region," Mr. Williams told Sputnik. 

    Grimsby fillet of fish
    Grimsby fillet of fish

    A spokesman for North East Lincolnshire Council said they had drafted a Greater Grimsby Town Deal, which included ambitious plans to grow the local economy by more than £216 million per year.

    They hoped to build 7,700 homes and create 5,400 jobs and they said key to this was "a new higher education presence, waterfront housing, cultural and leisure facilities through the redevelopment of historic sites including the Silo at Victoria Mills and the Kasbah Conservation Area at the Port of Grimsby."

    All fine words, but the people of Grimsby have heard them all before.

    "Whether there would have been European money if it weren't for Brexit is a moot point but there was an opportunity to do it in the early 2000s and ABP weren't engaged. You still need a whole lot of private funding," Mr. Triplow told Sputnik.

    The views of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Arctic Countries Sign ‘Historic Agreement’ to Prevent Commercial Fishing
    Wet Affair: Nordics Fear Being Caught Short of Fishing Grounds After Brexit
    Over-Seas Warship Contracts a 'Betrayal of Brexit' – GMB
    UK PM May Loses Brexit Legislation Vote on EU Customs Union in Upper House
    Tags:
    fishing trawler, fishing, ice, Brexit, European Union, Nigel Farage, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse