20:17 GMT +321 March 2018
    Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London, Britain June 15, 2016.

    Brexiteers Dump Fish in London River in Protest of Brexit Transition Deal

    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    The draft Brexit transition deal reached by EU and UK negotiators earlier this week has drawn criticism from a number of British politicians and industry leaders, particularly over the union’s continued regulation over the UK fishing industry during the transition period.

    Pro-Brexit protestors dumped crates of fish into London’s River Thames today to express their anger at the UK government’s inability to remove Britain’s fishing industry from the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) before the end of transition period.

    Politicians and industry officials have warned the CFP will have a detrimental effect on UK fisheries, and the leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson even threatened to veto the draft deal.

    Former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage attended today’s event, and was photographed symbolically throwing haddock into the River Thames alongside the Houses of Parliament.

    “It’s absolutely tragic, what a waste. Nine percent of the haddock quota is all the UK gets from the European Union. It’s dreadful, isn’t it? It absolutely breaks my heart to see that happening, but it’s happening on a massive scale all over the country,” MEP Farage said.

    Earlier this week, deputy UKIP leader, Mike Hookem, described the policy as a “betrayal” to British fisherman and called on them to unite.

    "While I have no doubts that those earning millions in the city each year will be celebrating this deal, many struggling fishers will know that this deal could mean the end of the line for them and their communities. I am now calling on fishermen across Great Britain to unite on mass and match on Downing Street to protest this betrayal!"

    A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group Leave.eu in London, Britain.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Founder of Pro-Brexit Campaigning Group Denies Working With Cambridge Analytica
    The Brexit transition deal unveiled to reporters on March 19 by EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier marked a key moment in EU-UK negotiations, with a number of key matters – such as the end date of the transition trade period (December 31, 2020) – agreed upon.

    However, the issue of the Irish border is yet to entirely be resolved, though some progress has been made.

    Tags:
    EU regulation, protest, Brexit, UK Government, UK Independence Party (UKIP), European Union, Mike Hookem, Michel Barnier, Nigel Farage, River Thames, Europe, United Kingdom, London
