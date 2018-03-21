Brexiteers Dump Fish in London River in Protest of Brexit Transition Deal

The draft Brexit transition deal reached by EU and UK negotiators earlier this week has drawn criticism from a number of British politicians and industry leaders, particularly over the union’s continued regulation over the UK fishing industry during the transition period.

Pro-Brexit protestors dumped crates of fish into London’s River Thames today to express their anger at the UK government’s inability to remove Britain’s fishing industry from the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) before the end of transition period.

Politicians and industry officials have warned the CFP will have a detrimental effect on UK fisheries, and the leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson even threatened to veto the draft deal.

Former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage attended today’s event, and was photographed symbolically throwing haddock into the River Thames alongside the Houses of Parliament.

Imagine Tory MPs throwing fish (good food) in River Thames…… In foodbank Britain!?!!! #VictorianGrotesque

— Angus B MacNeil MP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) March 20, 2018

The whole fish throwing debacle in the Thames shows the absolute embarrassment of Little England



Grow up — Taylor (@dtaylor5633) March 21, 2018

“It’s absolutely tragic, what a waste. Nine percent of the haddock quota is all the UK gets from the European Union. It’s dreadful, isn’t it? It absolutely breaks my heart to see that happening, but it’s happening on a massive scale all over the country,” MEP Farage said.

Earlier this week, deputy UKIP leader, Mike Hookem, described the policy as a “betrayal” to British fisherman and called on them to unite.

"While I have no doubts that those earning millions in the city each year will be celebrating this deal, many struggling fishers will know that this deal could mean the end of the line for them and their communities. I am now calling on fishermen across Great Britain to unite on mass and match on Downing Street to protest this betrayal!"

The Brexit transition deal unveiled to reporters on March 19 by EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier marked a key moment in EU-UK negotiations, with a number of key matters – such as the end date of the transition trade period (December 31, 2020) – agreed upon.

However, the issue of the Irish border is yet to entirely be resolved, though some progress has been made.