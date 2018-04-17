Attack on Syria Had Large Political Effect Despite Military Weakness - EU MP

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The recent attack on Syria conducted by three Western countries was a "serious excess" in a political sense despite its negligible military effect, а member of the European Parliament from Italy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The missile attack was more like a fireworks. But, politically, it was a serious excess, definitely not motivated," Mario Borghezio from the Lega party, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, said, adding that there was no evidence that chemical weapons had been used.

The politician added that the Western nations had shown disrespect for international law by attacking the Middle Eastern nation.

"In fact, we do not see the necessity and, above all, the urgency of the bombing, especially in the absence of a UN mandate, against a regime that has contributed to the defeat of the Islamic State [terrorist group outlawed in Russia]," the politician added.

The Western attack has already been criticized by a number of countries, including Russia, Iran, Belarus, and Cuba, among other states.

On Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched over 100 missiles on multiple targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta's Douma that reportedly took place on April 7. The Syrian government has denied the accusations of chemical weapons use and said that the Jaysh al-Islam terror group staged the attack to justify potential foreign intervention in Syria.

The views expressed in this article are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik