Register
14:00 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the Infrastructure Initiative at the Local 18 Richfield Training Site in Richfield, Ohio, U.S., March 29, 2018

    Trump's Tweet: 'We Can Only Imagine What Could Happen' - Lecturer

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    350

    US President Trump has warned Russia to prepare for new, smart and nice missiles that were coming to Syria. In a Twitter statement, he accused Moscow of being partners with an "animal who kills his own people and enjoys it." Radio Sputnik discussed this with Arturo Gal, a master in law and lecturer at Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Germany.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the recent comment made by Trump, what consequences can it have?

    Arturo Gal: The consequence that we can already see are, for example, European Air Traffic control issued an alert of possible air strikes happening in Syria within the next 72 hours. So I think the next 3 days are going to be very critical for the outcome. I totally agree with professor Doctor Stephen Cohen, he's an American expert on Russia, when he says that this situation is more dangerous than the Cold War. And the reason for that is because during the Cold War, the USA and USSR had channels of communication and they had set up boundaries, which they knew they couldn't go around. But now it seems that the only channel of communication that the American President has is his Twitter account, and that's no way to rule any country, whatsoever.

    READ MORE: Threat of Western Strike on Syria: What is Known So Far

    Sputnik: Do you think that what he's saying in Twitter is actually going to happen?

    Arturo Gal: It's more likely that this post chemical attack was set up to force an intervention in Syria, therefore the cover-up of this false flag operation by destroying evidence is very irrelevant for the US. It has more to do with the true reason of the false flag operation, that is, to create the conditions in which an intervention can be launched. But more importantly, this intervention will be supported by the population, at least to some extent. So it's not a matter of willingness or the right thing to do that the American government is looking for, but a favorable situation for launching an attack.

    Sputnik: How afraid should we be? Because Russia has said that they're going to be shooting down any US missiles or any other missiles that are fired over Syria. Or would we see a scenario where's a launch through a neighboring country, as Israel did?

    Arturo Gal: Of course that could lead to a confrontation between both countries. Maybe not directly but with this new post on Twitter by Trump, we can expect that the US won't like having its missiles shot down by Russians and will probably hit Russian anti-aircraft batteries, causing Russian casualties. From that point on we can only imagine what could possibly happen. A direct hit on the Russian naval base in Tartus could also lead to a major open war confrontation.

    Sputnik: Iran and Syria could hypothetically position their planes in such a way as to mix them up with Russian planes in order to sort of safeguard equipment but this could also lead to some kind of problems because when they target the Iranian or Syrian planes that are intermixed, they could actually end up damaging a Russian plane or there could be Russian casualties, and that could have completely different circumstances, a completely different reaction.

    Arturo Gal: It comes down to the willingness of the Syrian allies and American allies, for example England and France and Germany. They're discussing already if they're willing to create a coalition, like they tried to do in Libya or Iraq. And I think it comes down to the willingness of the allies to support each other and how deeply they are willing to go in order to secure their interests and support their common allies. The wars for the American Israeli, and Saudi proxy terrorist groups are pretty much over for them, it's pretty much lost.

    READ MORE: Syrian MP: Why Didn't US Use Its 'Smart Missiles' Against Terrorists in Syria?

    So I think, like I said, that they're trying to create some conditions to manage a favorable situation so the international community will look up to Syria and probably try to pass a resolution to agree on a controlled airspace or whatever; a bombing campaign they're trying to go for. But I think it's pretty obvious that the leading groups, America, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, are not very happy with the outcome the war in Syria is taking. They're trying to make whatever they want so they can probably make it longer or at least shift the balance in favor of the terrorist groups.

    Sputnik: Why? Can you explain what the motive is? What is it that the allies that you just listed want, what is their goal?

    Arturo Gal: It has to be said from a military expertise that they had this long plan about going into Iraq, Libya, Syria, Iran. These are places where American and Israeli interests were not that much secure… These countries had a national production not even socialist but still capitalist but some national interests and that's never accepted in these countries — in America or France the powers that don't like these countries to have their own strategic economy, their own markets and stuff. And that's pretty much the reason that they want to annihilate these governments and set up friendly regimes.

    READ MORE: Unconfirmed Israeli PHOTO Alleges Russian Ships Moving Around Syrian Port

    Sputnik: I just want to ask your opinion on the legality of this, of carrying out missiles strikes in terms of international law.

    Arturo Gal: As a lawyer I should say it kind of hurts me but there's no legal situation in this whole scenario. America is already violating international law as much as other countries are doing in the Syrian war. And that's because the resolution 3314 of the General Assembly, in article 1 gives us a definition of aggression and it's very obvious what's happening since aggression is the use of armed force by a state against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another state: that's pretty much what's taking place.

    The views of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    White House: Trump Holds Russia and Syria Responsible for Douma Chemical Attack
    Don't Attack Syria: Look What Trump Tweeted When Obama Was 'in da House'
    War of Nerves: Why Trump is Unlikely to Launch a New Strike on Syria
    Trump's Deranged Tweet: Madness in an Age of Unreason
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Syria, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse