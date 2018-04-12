Ex-State Department Official: US, Russia to Avoid Conflict Amid Syrian Crisis

"My sense on a professional level is that the US and Russia both will do their best to avoid direct confrontation," Frederic Hof, a former special coordinator for regional affairs in the US Department of State's Office of the Special Envoy for Middle East Peace, told Sputnik.
US President Donald Trump threatened action on Syria this week in response to last Saturday's alleged chemical attack in the militant-held city of Douma that reportedly killed and injured civilians. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted Russia should get ready for a strike on Syria after Moscow reportedly vowed to shoot down missiles.
