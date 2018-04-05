Electric Cars Could be Popular in India With Proper Marketing, Awareness - Study

An overwhelming number of Indians are in favor of using electric cars, but are wary of the lack of proper infrastructure and awareness, according to a survey conducted by Velocity MR to understand the adaptability of electric cars in India.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company recently conducted a survey across India and later released a report that suggested that electric cars have greater adaptability in India, as almost 90 percent of Indians are willing to opt for electric cars as an alternative mode of transportation.

An expert, however, feels that the race to adopt electric transportation in India is a milestone which can be achieved only by creating the right communication strategy with the government, and the automobile manufacturers and user representatives, who must play an equal and important role in the mission.

"The drive to change the automobile discourse in India and to take it to the cutting edge technology is a mission and can be achieved only with the coordinated effort of the government, auto sector, and the users. It is a big communication task which has to be supported by physical infrastructure boosting and confidence-building measures," B Sakthi Doss, a branding specialist and communication analyst, told Sputnik.

Nevertheless, the research suggests that Indians have no qualms about adopting the technology provided the right infrastructure and maintenance support system is in place.

"Indian car owners claim that they would opt for an electric car, provided the right infrastructure is made available, along with optimum support system for maintenance of their electric cars," Jasal Shah, managing director & CEO of Velocity MR told the media.

The study, however, found that a majority of Indians have several misconceptions related to electric cars. Over 50 percent of respondents suggested that the government should take initiatives to increase awareness about electric vehicles and provide financial assistance in the form of a subsidy and reduced road tax, the report added.

"One of the most common misconceptions is the perceived low mileage per charge. Seventy percent of the respondents believed that an electric car could provide a maximum mileage of 70 km per charge, while the basic models of electric cars available in the Indian market today, provide a mileage of over 100 km per charge," Shah said.

