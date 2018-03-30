Register
14:20 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is facing accusations that it has constantly whitewashed Saudi Arabian connections to the 9/11 attacks in the wake a new update report on the Bureau's investigations.

    Saudi 9/11 Collusion Included Aid to Hijackers, Cash for al-Qaeda - Lawyer

    © AP Photo/ Gene Boyars
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    150

    New York District Judge George Daniels has struck down a Saudi bid to drop several lawsuits by families looking for compensation over Riyadh's alleged role in the terror attacks against the US on September 11, 2001. Speaking to Sputnik, attorney and 9/11 families representative Andrew Maloney explained what exactly his clients were looking for.

    Sputnik: How many families are involved in the lawsuit?

    Andrew Maloney: There are several thousand families. Almost 3,000 people were killed on September 11, and there have been over a hundred [other] people who have died – rescue workers who have become sick from the rescue efforts; there are also numerous, literally thousands of people who were injured, and they're all part of the lawsuit.

    Sputnik: Is this only covering personal injury, or financial losses as well?

    Andrew Maloney: It covers both; it covers death and personal injuries, as well as claims borne by insurance companies for property and business damages.

    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.
    © AP Photo/ Marty Lederhandler
    US Court Rejects Saudi Government’s Request to Dismiss 9/11 Lawsuits
    Sputnik: What is the total sum of what's being sought in compensation?

    Andrew Maloney: It's safe to say that the total value would probably be at least $100 billion…We don't put out an exact number for the demand. It's for the court to determine what the value of a death or an injury is. But it's safe to say that if you add it all together, it's $100 billion.

    Sputnik: What evidence do you have of Saudi involvement in the tragedy of 2001?

    Andrew Maloney: There's a lot. In Judge Daniels' decision that came out, he talks about some of the allegations we've made; in particular, the [efforts of] two Saudi officials, one working in the Saudi Consulate's office in Los Angeles by the name of [Fahad al] Thumairy, and the other one by the name of [Omar al] Bayoumi, to meet with and take care of the first two hijackers that arrived in the United States in the year 2000 to begin their flight training. These officials were working for the Saudi government, or at least a portion of the Saudi government, in order to facilitate the hijackers' flight training, and provided assistance to them during the time that they were preparing for the 9/11 attacks in the year leading up to it.

    Read More: FBI 'Never Showed Up' to Interview Top 9/11 Suspect

    A mourner places a flag in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
    A mourner places a flag in the Empty Sky memorial on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey, U.S

    Sputnik: What about financing? Have you followed the money?

    Andrew Maloney: We've got substantial and numerous allegations about money [being funneled] not only to these hijackers; for a long time throughout the 1990s, many Saudi charities (and we've identified several of them in our complaint) funneled money directly to al-Qaeda to support bin Laden and his running of the al-Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan…

    Primarily in Afghanistan a lot of Saudi money was going to charities that supported al-Qaeda when it was known by Saudi officials and Saudi businessmen that that's exactly what this money was being used for.

    Osama bin Laden in 1998 file photo from his hideout in Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo/ Mazhar Ali Khan
    Osama bin Laden in 1998 file photo from his hideout in Afghanistan.

    Sputnik: Why is Saudi Arabia afraid of this suit? If they're not guilty, what's to be afraid of?

    Andrew Maloney: That's a good question! They've been fighting us for years. They don't want to give us any information; they don't want to give us documents. They don't want to make witnesses available. We think it's because they're guilty and they know it. It's more than embarrassing. Many people would say it's an act of war.

    I'm not going to tell you that everybody in Saudi Arabia was in on this, every government official. But there was a substantial government hand in this, and that's pretty serious stuff.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File)
    © AP Photo/ Presidency Press Service/Pool
    Saudi Crown Prince Warns of Possible War With Iran in 10-15 Years
    Sputnik: Other than financial compensation, what other measures could be taken against the Saudis if a court decides that they are in fact guilty of collusion, or are complicit in helping to sponsor, plan or support the attackers?

    Andrew Maloney: Certainly our government, if the United States wanted to, could issue some kind of sanctions, like you see against North Korea for example. The Saudis and the United States do have an important relationship. It is a difficult relationship, and frankly one that I think is not really built on trust, but on need.

    I think for that to change, the Crown Prince, who is in the United States this week, Mohammad bin Salman, whose father is the king – he is a young prince; he's tried to make changes in Saudi Arabia. I applaud him for that. I hope that he means what he says. But before he can move forward and explore before the relationship between [Saudi Arabia,] the United States and the West can improve, this has to be addressed. This has to be resolved. Because no matter what the politicians say, most Americans believe that the Saudis were behind 9/11. And he needs to deal with that. He needs to resolve this case; he needs to cooperate with the litigation that is ongoing.

    A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York
    © AFP 2018/ Brendan Smialowski
    A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York

    Sputnik: What can you say about the Trump administration and what appear to be its fairly good relations with the Saudis? He visited Saudi Arabia. Does Trump or his administration have the power to do anything to block this trial, or pardon the Saudis, or something else?

    Andrew Maloney: He does not have that power. But I do think the president should pay attention to what's going on here, and should be behind the families and voice that publically. He's done it before, and he should be consistent with his message. We're a little disappointed we haven't heard from him at this point, neither publically or privately. But he does not have the power to make this lawsuit go away. It may be that the Saudis are counting on that or think he does, but in the United States, our constitution has a separation of powers, and the judiciary is in charge of this case now, not the executive branch.

    The views and opinions expressed byAndrew Maloney are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Saudi Crown Prince Warns of Possible War With Iran in 10-15 Years
    Saudi Air Defenses Shoot Down Houthi Rebels' Missile Near Yemen Border - Reports
    Pentagon Chief Details US Complicity in Saudi Yemen Strikes
    Saudi Arabia Lifts 35 Year Ban on Movie Theaters but Censorship Beckons
    Tags:
    lawsuit, collusion, terrorist attack, 9/11, 9/11 families, Andrew Maloney, George Daniels, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse