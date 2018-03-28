Register
08:30 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Олимпиада 2014. Жизнь Олимпийского парка

    Groundless Expulsion of Diplomats Narrows Way to Mend US-Russian Ties - Analysts

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The baseless US decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats and close the Russian Consulate General in Seattle will narrow the path to finding a real solution and mend ties with Moscow, although Washington is really looking to justify a military buildup against Russia, analysts told Sputnik.

    The US and UK diplomatic offensives against Russia serve no discernible purpose except to generate increasing tensions between the West and Moscow, former US Army Colonel Earl Rasmussen who currently serves at the Eurasia Center think tank in Washington, DC said.

    "Actions being taken by the United States and the United Kingdom along with several partner countries are poorly thought out and are only causing all parties to be backed further into politically dangerous corners, which may have only a narrow path forward, if that," he said.

    Vladimir Chizhov
    © AFP 2018/ JOHN THYS
    Russian Envoy to EU: 'Adequate Response' to Expulsion of Diplomats Expected
    Following the poisoning of former MI6 asset Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, British Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to point the finger of blame at Russia, although the investigation into the case is far from being completed. Russia has denied any involvement in the case, pointed out that no evidence has been offered and sough a joint investigation as per international law and practice.

    In addition to further damaging relations with Moscow by expelling Russian diplomats, the British leadership called upon the United States and European countries to follow in its footsteps. As a result, the White House tweeted Monday that 23 countries agreed to expel 137 Russian diplomats over the Skripal poisoning case.

    However, 11 EU member states, namely, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia have not demonstrated "solidarity" with London and refused to boot out Russian diplomats.

    Approach Toward Russia Counterproductive, Leads Down to Dangerous Spiral

    The moves against Russia led by the United States and the United Kingdom were clearly counter-productive and served only to disrupt the conduct of international affairs, Rasmussen observed.

    "Diplomatic actions taken by the United Kingdom’s ‘partners’, led by the United States, are pushing us further from any real solution," he said.

    In fact, "We seem to be going down a dangerous spiral," Rasmussen said.

    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport
    © AFP 2018/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    Diplomats Expulsion Complicates US-Russian Pacific Partnership - Council
    The crisis was being whipped up before any serious sustained and transparent investigation could be made into the real circumstances of the case, Rasmussen also pointed out.

    "Involved parties need to follow international procedures that are clearly defined and perform a joint investigation to determine what really happened, and if it was a ‘nerve agent or related compound,’" he said.

    The expulsion of the Russian diplomats reflected the growing instability in President Donald Trump’s personal circles that had led to the firing of his secretary of state Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster and their replacement by hardliners Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, Rasmussen noted.

    "Based on recent and projected changes in President Trump’s staff these recent actions are not surprising," he said.

    However, such shoot-from-the-hip retaliatory actions based on as yet unsubstantiated allegations was not the way to conduct responsible diplomacy, Rasmussen suggested.

    "One would think based on the theatrics of UK and US politicians that they are trying out for roles in the British-American spy drama ‘Strike Back’ versus engaging in serious diplomacy and problem solving," he said.

    Prime Minister Theresa May’s accusations regarding the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, a Russian citizen, were not founded on any solid evidence, Rasmussen stated.

    "If we look at the court transcripts from the United Kingdom’s own biological experts, they do not match wild accusations of the Prime Minister nor her Foreign Secretary. In fact, they are clearly not firm on the type of agent, the origin and the source of the attack," Rasmussen said.

    A man walks near US and European Union flags at the EU headquarters on May 15, 2017 in Brussels
    © AFP 2018/ JOHN THYS
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Mostly Symbolic, Easily Reversible – Legal Expert
    Any real investigation was still weeks away from concluding and absolutely should involve biological experts and representatives from Russia, Rasmussen insisted.

    "Unless, of course, [the case] is never really intended to be solved and has been planned to be a provocation indicting Russia before [the investigation] and without proof," he said.

    Rasmussen warned that May and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson were dangerously escalating a confrontation with Russia by issuing accusatory statements.

    "Both Ms. May and Mr. Johnson’s provocative statements are creating a very fragile environment," he said.

    Involved parties needed to follow international procedures that were clearly defined and perform a joint investigation to determine what really happened, and whether it was a "nerve agent or related compound" that was used against Skripal, Rasmussen recommended.

    US Objectives Appear Set On Increasing Hostility Toward Russia

    Hawks in the United States were already taking advantage of the controversy to use it to try and polarize the American public to prepare them to support a conflict with Russia, former US Army officer and historian Todd Pierce cautioned.

    "Heightened tensions between the two countries and increased hostility by the US population as we ‘condition the battlefield,’ in Rand Corporation’s words, of US public opinion to believe that the United States is the victim of an aggressor in a preemptive justification of potential US military attacks against Russia," he said.

    Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Agaryshev
    Renowned Russian Intel Vet on Diplomats' Expulsion: 'Political Action'
    Creating a political climate to support the mobilization of US forces would put them is a disproportionately advantageous position should war break out, accidentally or otherwise, Pierce explained.

    Seeing little hope for "peaceful coexistence," they [the Russians] will retaliate in some manner, resulting in the further diminution of diplomacy, such as it has been," Pierce said.

    US attitudes toward Russia, as well as those in allied nations were already being conditioned to look upon Russia as an inevitable enemy in war, Pierce observed.

    Embassy of Russia in Washington DC. Russia
    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Asiir / Embassy of Russia in Washington DC. Russia
    Russian Envoy to US: 'Most Likely' Expulsion of Diplomats Planned in Advance
    "As [German military theorist Carl von] Clausewitz recognized, war creates enmity, hatred and we are acting in every way as if we’re in a war with Russia as we escalate hostilities, which is apparent to them and they too will be influenced by enmity toward us for what can be plainly seen as a series of provocations ever since the end of the Cold War," he said.

    However, it was the United States and its allies that were threatening Russia, not the other way around, pierce pointed out.

    "They don’t have the same capabilities, nor do they have us surrounded as we basically do of them," he said.

    US advanced information war capabilities will be fully exploited as they have already been mobilized for years, Pierce concluded.

    Related:

    Germany's AfD Slams Merkel's Move to Expel Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
    Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats in 'Solidarity' With EU
    Russian Envoy to EU: 'Adequate Response' to Expulsion of Diplomats Expected
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Shows Lack of 'Western States' Sovereignty'
    Diplomats Expulsion Complicates US-Russian Pacific Partnership - Council
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse